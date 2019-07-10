Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens Opens New San Jose Location

Evolve helps adolescents with substance abuse and mental health disorders

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens is excited to announce the grand opening of a new Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment center in San Jose. Located at 1991 Park Avenue, the new day and evening treatment programs will serve teens struggling with mental health, substance abuse and/or behavioral issues. The Grand Opening celebration on July 18 will feature food, networking and tours of the facility.



Teens will receive evidence-based treatment through individual and family therapy, psychiatry, daily group sessions, multifamily sessions and addiction recovery. Evolve also incorporates experiential therapies such as music, yoga, strength-training, art, drama, and more.

“Our expansion into Silicon Valley will allow us to treat even more teens in California suffering from the pain of various mental health and substance abuse issues,” says Dr. Lauren Kerwin, Executive Clinical Director at Evolve Treatment Centers. “Our ultimate goal is to deliver high-quality evidence-based care to as many teenagers who need it.”

The PHP level of care provides teens with a full day of programming five days a week. The IOP offers three hours of programming, three to four evenings a week. In both programs, teens will receive daily group sessions and educational support, in addition to one psychiatry session and one family therapy session per week. Two individual therapy sessions per week are offered at the PHP level, while one is offered in IOP.

“One of the greatest gifts parents can give their struggling teen is treatment at a high-quality mental health and substance abuse program," says Ashley Thomas, LCSW, Clinical Program Director at Evolve San Jose. “Teens today are under tremendous stress, which can contribute to or exacerbate mental health conditions, substance use problems, and other unsafe behaviors. Comprehensive treatment with experienced and caring providers can assist youth in developing the knowledge and skills to address these problems and continue developing in a healthy direction. We look forward to supporting the youth and families of Silicon Valley on this journey.”

The San Jose PHP/IOP - which serves as a convenient step-down option for teens who have received treatment at nearby Evolve Gilroy Residential Treatment Center—is Evolve’s 12th treatment center in California. The new program is located in Rose Garden, easily accessible from Willow Glen, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Cupertino, Santa Clara, Campbell and Downtown San Jose.

For more information, or to receive a free clinical assessment, contact Evolve at (877) 455-7009.

About Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of care for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with substance abuse and/or mental health issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Residential Treatment Centers (RTC). To learn more, visit http://www.evolvetreatment.com or call (877) 455-7009.

MEDIA CONTACT: Judy Sylvia 424-653-9546 JSylvia@evolvetreatment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.