Secretary of State encourages attraction of private investment

Moçâmedes, ANGOLA, July 10 - The Secretary of State for Territory Planning and Urbanism, Manuel Pimentel, said Wednesday it was essential that the Namibe Provincial Government create conditions to attract more private investment (domestic and foreign) to the region.,

Speaking to ANGOP, at the end of a meeting with Namibe governor-in-office, José Tchindongo António, the official suggested that local authorities work to attract entrepreneurs who can with their own capital carry out works, among them the Marginal de Moçâmedes facelift project.

Still on the facelift project of the Marginal de Moçâmedes, he considered it ambitious and an opportunity for any visionary investor.

Manuel Pimentel assured the support of the Ministry of Territorial Planning, to the Namibe government, in the preparation of the Municipal Steering Plan of Moçâmedes and Tômbwa.

