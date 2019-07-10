New Data Show Secretary DeVos' Reforms to the Office for Civil Rights are Driving Better Results for Students

WASHINGTON—The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Education released new data today that show students who file civil rights complaints under U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ leadership are served more efficiently and effectively than students who filed civil rights complaints during the previous administration. In fact, OCR has, on average, resolved almost double the number of civil rights complaints per year compared to the prior eight fiscal years. Additionally, OCR has achieved a 60% increase in the number of complaint resolutions that required schools to make changes to protect students’ civil rights.

“From day one, our approach has been clear and unwavering: vigorously enforce civil rights laws, treat students as individuals, and resolve cases both efficiently and effectively,” said Secretary DeVos. “The backlog of cases we inherited should have troubled everyone, as we know justice delayed is justice denied. While many have tried to distort the nature of our approach, the numbers don’t lie. Our approach has been more effective at supporting students and delivering meaningful results.”

By the numbers:

In FY 2017 and 2018, OCR resolved, on average, 16,000 complaints per year compared to an average of 8,200 complaint resolutions per year under the previous administration

In the last two years, OCR has seen a 60% increase over the previous eight years in the annual number of complaint resolutions requiring a school to make a substantive change to protect students’ civil rights, including:

A 30% increase in Title VI (race/national origin) resolutions requiring corrective action from a school

A 60% increase in the number of disability-related resolutions requiring corrective action

An 80% increase in Title IX (sex discrimination) case resolutions requiring corrective action

In 2018 alone, OCR resolved nearly as many sexual violence complaints that required corrective action to protect students’ civil rights as the prior administration resolved in all eight years combined

In FY 2017 and 2018, OCR resolved 31 complaints annually per full-time staff compared to only 14.5 complaints annually per full-time staff during the previous eight years

In FY 2017 and 2018, OCR resolved, on average, 3,297 more complaints annually than it received. In the eight fiscal years prior, OCR resolved, on average, 1,262 fewer complaints than it received, which resulted in the current administration inheriting more than 7,800 unresolved cases