UNAIDS to launch 2019 Global AIDS Update in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

News media are invited to attend the global launch of the 2019 Global AIDS Update, Communities at the Centre, in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on 16 July 2019.

The report contains the latest data on the progress and challenges in the AIDS response and highlights the enormous impact community health workers have in successfully expanding access to treatment, supporting adherence and preventing new HIV infections.

The report will be launched by the Executive Director a.i. of UNAIDS, Gunilla Carlsson, and the Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza. Civil society and members of the local community will also be present.

EVENT Launch of the UNAIDS 2019 Global AIDS Update, Communities at the centre

DATE Tuesday, 16 July 2019

WHERE King DinuZulu Stadium, Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

WHEN 11.00–12.30 South Africa (09:00-11:30 GMT) (opportunity for interviews with UNAIDS Executive Director a.i. at 12.30)

SPEAKERS

David Mabuza, Deputy President of South Africa

Gunilla Carlsson, UNAIDS Executive Director, a.i.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health, South Africa

Community representatives

IMPORTANT Ground transport will be available from Durban to Eshowe and return for registered media.

Embargoed materials will be available from Monday 15 July.



