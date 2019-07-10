Cruisers Yachts – 38 GLS

NEW BOAT: Versatile bow rider, outboard, and luxury cruiser hybrid.

/EIN News/ -- Oconto, WI, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cockpit featuring beach door and swivel bench



Profile running shot









Cruisers Yachts continues to push the boundaries of versatility with their new 38 GLS. The 38 GLS perfectly packages a bow rider and outboards with the big boat craftsmanship you expect from the Cantius line.

The 38 GLS features triple 300 Mercury Verados with a top speed of 53 mph. However, it’s the beach door that’s a real showstopper. Instead of sacrificing your swim platform with the outboard configuration, lower the beach door located on the starboard side for a spacious recreational area.

The open-concept cockpit was designed with entertainment in mind. You can find endless seating options between the bow lounge, two mid-ship L-shaped dinettes, and an aft-facing bench. For alternative seating options, the aft-facing bench backrest can swivel to face the beach door. The galley features a fiberglass inlay sink, fridge, bottle storage, and optional grill. Continue the conversation while sitting on swivel bar stools at the raised wet bar. For comfort, there is an opening sunroof along with an optional foredeck and aft deck shade to keep your guests out of the hot sun.

The lower cabin features an aft stateroom with deep shelf storage. For additional sleeping quarters, the U-shaped dinette converts into a comfortable berth. A galley, full head, and optional flat screen TV complete this extraordinary accommodations level.

Seeking a bow rider / outboard / luxury cruiser hybrid? Look no further than Cruisers Yachts’ innovatively designed 38 GLS.





About KCS International Inc.

Headquartered in Oconto, Wisconsin, KCS International Inc. owns Cruisers Yachts and has been around since 1953. Cruisers Yachts is known as one of the world’s premier provider of midsize luxury pleasure yachts and produces models from 33 to 60 feet in its Oconto facility. For additional information about the 38 GLS, please visit: cruisersyachts.com or call (920) 834-2211.

Attachments

Jackie Kocken Cruisers Yachts (920) 835-6818 jkocken@kcsintl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.