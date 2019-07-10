Sunwing Airlines First Officer Jessalyn Teed named one of WINGS magazine Top 20 Under 40 for 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing Airlines is proud to announce that First Officer, Jessalyn Teed, has been named one of WINGS Top 20 Under 40 for 2019. Featured in the July/August issue of WINGS magazine, this award recognizes inspiring young leaders under the age of 40 who are influencing the Canadian aviation and aerospace industry.



Sunwing First Officer Jessalyn Teed standing in front of a Sunwing aircraft.





First Officer, Jessalyn Teed, 24, was one of the first graduates hired by the airline as part of their ongoing partnership with the University of Waterloo, a direct entry program for aviation cadets. In addition to her role at Sunwing, she continues to work closely with the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre, where she studied, on developing future initiatives including a course focused on multi-crew environments that will benefit future pilots. She has also been instrumental in the implementation of the soon-to-launch Sunwing Mentorship Program, which will partner experienced Sunwing pilots with new graduates and will be launching in the fall of 2019.

“We are extremely proud that one of our own First Officers was recognized for her accomplishments in the Canadian aviation industry,” said Piyush Gandhi, Vice President of Flight Operations for Sunwing Airlines, “Since graduating from our cadet program in partnership with the University of Waterloo Jessalyn’s career has gone from strength to strength. She has been an ambassador at the Canadian Women in Aviation conference and worked closely with our Diversity and Inclusion Committee (Y.A.Y!), during Women in Aviation Week to help highlight the opportunities that exist for women within the industry. In addition, she continues to lend her support to Girls Take Flight events. She is a valued member of the Sunwing Airlines team and we look forward to seeing all that she accomplishes in the future.”

Ian McKenzie, Director of Aviation for the University of Waterloo, also celebrated the news, “I would like to congratulate University of Waterloo alumna, Jessalyn Teed, on being named as one of the Top 20 Under 40 in Canada. Jessalyn excelled as a student, pilot, teaching assistant, volunteer and mentor. She has carried that excellence over in her growing career at Sunwing and exemplifies the true spirit of Canadian aviation.”

Since 2016, Sunwing has hired 24 pilots through its direct entry programs in partnership with the University of Waterloo and Seneca College. Last year, the airline announced a new partnership with Mount Royal University in Calgary. Aspiring pilots can find out more about opportunities at Sunwing by visiting the career site .

