LXI Consortium Appoints GlobalSign as Approved Security Vendor

/EIN News/ -- NIWOT, Colo., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LXI (LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation) Consortium today announced that it appointed GlobalSign , a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), as an approved security vendor.

LXI Consortium members manufacture highly precise testing and measurement instrumentation that connects to industrial networks and Internet cloud providers. The security of those devices and communications is an ongoing priority for LXI systems, which utilizes the expertise of GlobalSign to develop security protocols based on the confidentiality of data under transport, the integrity of that data, and authenticity of the data sender and recipient, using strong, unique device identity.

“As a standard setting organization, selecting the right security solution was critical in maintaining our ongoing reputation of excellence and reliability,” said Steve Schink, President of the LXI Consortium. “GlobalSign worked closely with our security working group to identify our challenges, propose solutions, and then implement our vision in a way that works for, and protects, our membership and customers.”

GlobalSign safeguards the certified LXI devices and LXI device’s webservers of LXI members, from the manufacturing floor through end-customer deployment. This is accomplished through a device identity provisioning and management system, built on the GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform in partnership with security framework provider beame.io’s authentication services. LXI members use in-house and/or third-party manufacturing to produce their instrumentation equipment. Unique initial device identities (IDevIDs) for each piece of instrumentation manufactured now allows LXI members to authenticate each unit and deny unvalidated devices with precise accountability. Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) revocation services allow LXI to invalidate specific devices in the event of lost or stolen equipment.

GlobalSign’s next-generation IoT Identity Platform delivers exceptional device identity security. The Platform supports the full device identity lifecycle, from initial certificate provisioning to certificate lifecycle management and final sunsetting, including decommissioning or transfer of ownership. Giving each LXI device a unique identity allows them to get authenticated when they come online and then throughout their lifetime, prove their integrity, and securely communicate with other devices, services, and users.

