FORTUNE NAMES TRANSWESTERN A BEST WORKPLACE FOR MILLENNIALS FOR THE THIRD TIME

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern today announces Great Place to Work® and Fortune have named the firm one of the “Best Workplaces for Millennials” for the third time. Transwestern is the only third-party, full-service commercial real estate firm to be recognized. The award comes on the heels of being recognized by the same organizations as a Best Workplace in Chicago for the third consecutive year.



“Transwestern is intentional in creating a work environment that emphasizes personal empowerment, innovation and teamwork,” said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Commercial Services. “We encourage all of our team members, including our youngest professionals, to provide thoughtful input, fresh perspectives and leadership. This award is a testament to the value we place on their contributions.



Transwestern promotes collaboration and skills development among its young team members through Young Professionals groups in 15 markets. These groups encourage team members to share expertise and new ideas across service lines and geographies, and provide opportunities for young professionals to learn from the company’s veterans through special speaker events. Additionally, Transwestern hosts holiday parties, philanthropic outreach, wellness activities, one-on-one mentoring and paid training and skills development courses. Some of the recent social networking events have included rock climbing, deep-sea fishing, and excursions to amusements parks and escape rooms.



Corporate initiatives are complemented by professional development within every line of business. For example, in 2018, Transwestern launched a formal Business Analyst training program to accelerate the development of future brokers. Under the guidance of a sponsoring team member, each analyst performs independent study and group training designed to develop them into a Transwestern broker with an active brokerage license within 12 months. Rising Star awards are presented annually at the company’s National Recognition Conference, recognizing young professionals who have demonstrated exemplary performance, ambition, focus and drive.



The ranking considered feedback representing more than 4.5 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, regardless of role or seniority.



“Millennials today face a unique set of challenges both in and out of the workplace ranging from cumbersome student loans to a lack of trust in their management,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “The Best Workplaces on this list have created a greater sense of fairness, collaboration, and professional development for millennials. These positive experiences empower them to bring their full potential to the workplace and the world.”



The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work–Certified™ organizations.



Read Transwestern’s Great Place to Work overview at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/transwestern.



ABOUT TRANSWESTERN COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.



Young professionals from Transwestern’s San Antonio office show their strength at a company-sponsored rock climbing event to promote team building and collaboration.









Attachment

Stefanie Lewis Transwestern 713.272.1266 stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.