$31+ Billion Sodium Chloride Market Outlook Report, 2019 to 2024 - Analyzed by Source, End-use and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sodium chloride market reached a value of US$ 27.3 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period reaching values worth US$ 31.1 Billion by 2024.



This new report provides a technical, analytical and statistical insight into the sodium chloride market. The market analysis includes volume trends, value trends, price trends, key players, market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use industries, key success factors, key risk factors, feedstock market trends, import trends, export trends, etc.



Apart from the market analysis, the report also provides an exhaustive technical insight on sodium chloride. This includes chemical information, manufacturing process, chemical reactions involved, raw material requirements, mass balance, conversion rate of the feedstocks, etc.



The sodium chloride market is largely impacted by its end-use in various sectors - food, medical, industrial and chemical. In several regions of North America and Europe, sodium chloride is used to de-ice the streets and highways during heavy snowfall.



In the food sector, sodium chloride is mainly used for seasoning, colouring, curing meats, preserving fish, etc. The medical uses are in catheter flush injections or intravenous infusions and for cleaning objects such as contact lenses. Inhaling sodium chloride helps remove certain bacteria in body secretions.



Sodium chloride is one of the most important chemicals used in the chemical industry, mainly for the manufacture of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chlorite and sodium bicarbonate. A large quantity of sodium chloride is also used as feedstocks in many industrial processes and for water softening purposes.



This vast scope of usage in various industry sectors has largely influenced the growth of the sodium chloride market. Currently, Asia represents the largest region producing sodium chloride followed by Europe, North America and South & Central America.



The essential aspects evaluated in the report include:



Market trends

Major regions

Key application areas

Key manufacturers

Price trends

Raw material requirements

Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process

Major importers and exporters

Value chain analysis

Machinery requirements

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sodium Chloride Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Margin Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Trade Data

5.13 Key Success Factors for Manufacturers



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Sea water

6.2 Rock Salt

6.3 Others



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Asia

7.2 Europe

7.3 North America

7.4 South and Central America

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Chemical Industry

8.2 Food Grade Salt

8.3 Road De-icing

8.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players

9.3 Key Player Profiles



10 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirements

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



11 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing: Major Machinery Involved

11.1 Equipment Required

11.2 Prices of Equipment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/721u08

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Salts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.