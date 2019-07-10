OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives Special Recognition for European Growth, Healthcare Enterprise and Women Entrepreneurship

Awarded by Forbes, PME Finance – Europe Entrepreneurs and their Partners

/EIN News/ -- NANTES, France, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces that it received special recognition for European growth, healthcare enterprise and women entrepreneurship during the 6th Futur40 Prize ceremony, a Forbes, PME Finance-Europe Entrepreneurs and their partners ranking event. Awarded each year, these prizes honor the top 40 listed companies eligible for the French PEA-PME equity savings plan, based on their growth over the last three years.



Using an objective methodology based on verifiable and precise data, the ranking – created in 2014 by SME Finance-Europe Entrepreneurs – takes an alternative look at the valuation of French companies and detects those in full evolution and destined to become the future exemplars of the French and European economic model.

Dominique Costantini, president and director of early development for OSE Immunotherapeutics, and Maryvonne Hiance, vice president and director of public affairs, received the awards at the 6th Futur40 Prize ceremony, held on July 9th in Paris.

“We are honored and proud to receive these prestigious prizes, ranking OSE Immunotherapeutics as one of fastest growing European companies involved in innovative projects in immunotherapy. These awards recognize a dramatic growth due to our dynamic business model, based on an original partnership strategy with pharmaceutical leaders supported by an innovative portfolio in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The awards reward the hard work and expertise of our teams, who continue to show deep commitment and dedication to the continuous growth and strength of the company," commented Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

ABOUT THE Futur40 PRIZE

An objective methodology based on the last three years

The Futur40 is the only list that relies on an objective methodology based on verifiable precise data. Different stages mark the selection:

1 - The Morningstar rating agency reviews the activity reports of some 500 listed companies on the basis of the following objective criteria:

Cumulative growth of turnover above 15% over the last three years;

€ 5 million minimum turnover;

A company listed in Paris with a minimum market footprint (floating, volumes traded) in order to obtain certified public data;

Listed financial and holding companies are excluded.

On the other hand, for some companies, these criteria alone are not enough. For some industrial ETIs in particular, as turnover increases, growth tends to slow down. It is therefore necessary to take into account the growth in profitability.

Morningstar thus establishes a ranking of listed companies, posting the highest growth rates, on the basis of an annual average rate calculated over the last 3 financial years (from 2016 to 2018).

2 - A steering committee, made up of professionals from Euronext, RSM, Morningstar, Paris Europlace and F2IC, examines the selected financial data in order to detect any erroneous data.

3 - On the basis of the consolidated ranking, the top 40 companies are distinguished for the growth of their turnover and the originality of their model.

The extra-financial rating agency Sustainalytics has validated that each of the prize-winning companies has not had any controversy in the last 3 years.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. BiCKI® is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations Sylvie Détry Darren Opland, Ph.D. Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com darren@lifescipublicrelations.com +33 153 198 757 +1 646 627 8387 French Media: FP2COM U.S. and European Investors Florence Portejoie Chris Maggos fportejoie@fp2com.fr chris@lifesciadvisors.com +33 607 768 283 +41 79 367 6254

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2018, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.