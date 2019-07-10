CB-839 (Calithera Biosciences) Drug Overview, Product Profiles, and Sales by Country for Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CB-839" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer cells are known to rely on glycolysis as an energy source. CB-839 (Calithera Biosciences) inhibits the glutaminase enzyme, reducing the ability of cancer cells to utilize glutamine in this biochemical pathway, thereby reducing cell proliferation and tumor growth.



If approved, CB-839 will be the first glutaminase inhibitor approved for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This novel mechanism of action could place CB-839 in a unique position in the RCC market and provide physicians with an alternative treatment option.



CB-839 is being investigated in combination with either Afinitor (everolimus; Novartis) or Cabometyx (cabozantinib; Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda) for previously treated advanced RCC patients, suggesting it will not compete with the programmed death-1/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) therapies being developed for first-line use.



CB-839 is being developed by Calithera Biosciences, a company that is yet to bring an oncology product to market. Due to Calithera's limited geographic scope, the author expects the company to look for partners to market CB-839 in Japan and the EU.



