UNCLE Credit Union Earns 5-Star Bauer Rating and “Best in East Bay 2019” From Bay Area News Group

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, a full-service financial cooperative serving four Northern California counties, has again earned a 5-Star Superior rating from Bauer Financial Inc. for financial strength and security. A rating that the credit union has held for thirty consecutive quarters, it is based on the independent research firm’s analysis of financial data obtained directly from federal regulators. Separately, UNCLE has been named “Best in East Bay” for credit unions by the East Bay Times Readers’ Choice Awards for a second sequential year in 2019.



“Both of these endorsements are highly meaningful to us as an organization that exists to promote the financial well-being of our members,” said UNCLE Credit Union Board Chairman Chung Bothwell. “A 5-star rating from Bauer attests to our overall financial health and long-term earnings power. It not only reflects our stability, but also our capacity to deliver optimal value to our members. Similarly, winning “Best in the East Bay” again this year tells us that our members continue to appreciate the value that we are providing. We sincerely thank them for this recognition, and are committed to maintaining and enhancing this level of service.”

“We’re honored that both our industry and our members continue to recognize UNCLE for outstanding financial performance and service,” added UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree. “Under a credit union’s structure, these two distinct areas are actually closely connected, since earnings are re-invested in the credit union rather than paid to outside stockholders. What this means for members is that benefits accrue to them in the form of competitive rates, reduced fees, new products and an investment in the best possible member experience.”

The national source for unbiased, independent bank and credit union ratings, Bauer Financial has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry since 1983. No financial institution pays for its rating, nor can they avoid it. The highest rating that the firm assigns, 5 stars indicates that a credit union is among the strongest in the nation according to criteria including capital levels, earnings, liquidity, historical data, regulatory compliance, loan quality and more. Ratings are compiled from financial data for the period noted as reported to federal regulators.

The title of “Best in East Bay” is awarded based on polling results from more than 2,500 readers of the East Bay Times, the Bay Area News Group’s daily publication serving Contra Costa and eastern Alameda Counties. Readers respond to more than 100 questions to select their top choice in a variety of categories including places and services, beauty and health, entertainment and recreation, food, home, pets, shopping and wheels (auto needs).

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $455 million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 27,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has seven financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, along with an additional 5,000 branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can also access a full array of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org .

CONTACT: Jennifer Hall

408.406.6251

jh@stonemediaconsulting.com



