ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES THAT INSIGHTEC RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL AND CE MARK FOR EXABLATE NEURO WITH GE SIGNA PREMIER MRI SYSTEM

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, OTC US: EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today that Insightec Ltd. ("Insightec") announced today FDA approval and CE mark for Exablate Neuro™ compatible with the SIGNA™ Premier MRI system from GE Healthcare.

Exablate Neuro has FDA approval for the treatment of medication-refractory essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease and CE mark for the treatment of Essential Tremor, Tremor Dominant idiopathic Parkinson’s Disease-Unilateral and neuropathic pain.

The Company holds approximately 62% of the share capital of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. (TASE: EMTC-M) (40% on a fully diluted basis) which, in turn, holds approximately 22% of the share capital in Insightec (18% on a fully diluted basis).

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical Industries through our indirect holdings in InSightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which are designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects).

For Further Information: Company Contact Ron Hadassi CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors Tel: +972-3-608-6048 Fax: +972-3-608-6050 ron@elbitimaging.com

