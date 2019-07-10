Saudi Arabia Tire Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2017, 2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online vs Offline Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian tire market stood at around $ 2014 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.4%, to cross $2870.9 million by 2024, on account of expanding vehicle fleet size, rising purchasing power and growing infrastructure and construction sectors in the country.



Moreover, development of smart cities such as NEOM' and implementation of programs such as National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) to facilitate the Saudi Vision 2030 are further driving growth in the Saudi Arabian tire market. Additionally, short replacement period of tires due to extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia along with improving economic condition is expected to further push the demand for tires in the country during the forecast period.



Key Target Audience:

Tire manufacturers, supplier, distributors and other stakeholders

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to the tire market in Saudi Arabia

Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-wheeler)

5.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

5.2.3. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (Bridgestone Corporation, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Dunlop [Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company], Michelin Group and Others)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.2. By Radial Vs Bias

5.3.3. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel

5.3.4. By Region



6. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan, SUV, Hatchback, MPV)

6.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck, Van, Light Truck and Bus)

7.3. Prominent Tire sizes



8. Saudi Arabia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Trucks, Buses)

8.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



9. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Industrial & Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment & Others)

9.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



10. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds)

10.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



11. Import-Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy Regulatory & Landscape



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Bridgestone Corporation

17.2. Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

17.3. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

17.4. Dunlop (Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

17.5. Michelin Group

17.6. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

17.7. Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

17.8. Continental AG

17.9. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

17.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company



18. Strategic Recommendations



