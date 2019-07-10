Digital Map Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Map Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (GIS, LiDAR), By Usage, By Services, By Application (Automotive, Enterprise Solutions, Military, Mobile Devices), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital map market size is estimated to reach USD 12.26 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1%



The market is expected to witness substantial rise in demand from navigational application developers and Geographical Information System (GIS) providers, driven by a growing end-users. Prolific rise in the number of smartphone and internet users is projected to further augment the growth.



Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. Growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive growth of digital maps market.



Applications such as smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, and logistics management need routing and congestion updates in real time. As digital cartography has been developing at a rapid rate, it can support these applications with data feeds and information. In addition, increasing number of businesses using location-based services for marketing and advertising, is also estimated to fuel the demand for digital maps.



Digital mapping is also finding renewed demand in the government and public sector as the demand for environmental and topographical information systems is on the rise. Furthermore, the need to maintain an updated information system for law enforcement officials, defense forces, and local governing bodies in the light of recent manmade and natural threats is anticipated to propel the demand for maps.



Smooth interaction between maps and information systems is one of the most important criteria for the success of the product. Hence, the vendors are expected to focus more on data integration over the forecast period. As the industry matures, key players are anticipated to indulge in mergers and acquisitions to keep abreast of the market developments and to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Effects of recent technological developments and rising adoption of smartphones is expected to have a profound effect on the market growth

Collaborations and partnerships between car manufacturers, in-dash navigation system providers, and digital map data providers are predicted to define the way forward for the digital map market

Revenue generation models are estimated to differ considerably in the forthcoming years with some vendors opting for revenue generation from data and information sales, while others opting for location-based services. There is also a high probability of vertical integration

Developing regions are expected to witness exploration activities, whereas developed countries would witness growth in demand for real-time data and information. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment due to the growth in the number of smartphone users as well as the number of vehicles in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Digital Map Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global digital map market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 Global digital map market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global digital map market, by technology, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global digital map market, by usage, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global digital map market, by service, 2014 - 2025

2.2.5 Global digital map market, by application, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Digital Map Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Digital Map - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Digital Map Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increased adoption of internet - enabled smartphones

3.4.1.2 Accelerated use of digital maps in the automotive industry

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Updating real-time information in digital map datasets

3.4.3 Market restraint analysis

3.4.3.1 High investments in data collection

3.5 Digital Map Market - Company Ranking, 2018

3.5.1 Vendor landscape

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Digital Map - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Digital Map - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Digital Map - Regulatiory Scenario

3.10 Digital Map - Technology Landscape



Chapter 4 Digital Map Complimentory Technology Outlook

4.1 Global In - dash Navigation Systems, Industry Outlook

4.2 Personal Navigation Devices (PND), Industry Outlook

4.2.1 Personal Navigation Devices (PND) market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Global Smartphones Industry Outlook

4.3.1 Global smartphone shipments, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Operating systems market, 2014 - 2025 (Million units)

4.3.3 Operating systems (for smartphones) estimated growth, 2014 - 2025 (Million units)

4.4 Navigational applications market share, 2016 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Digital Map Technology Outlook

5.1 Digital Map Market Share By Technology, 2018 & 2025

5.2 GIS

5.3 LiDAR

5.4 Digital Orthophotography

5.5 Aerial Photography

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Digital Map Usage Outlook

6.1 Digital Map Market Share By Usage, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Indoor

6.3 Outdoor



Chapter 7 Digital Map Service Outlook

7.1 Digital Map Market Share By Service, 2018 & 2025

7.2 Consulting

7.3 Development

7.4 Management



Chapter 8 Digital Map Application Outlook

8.1 Digital Map Market Share By Application, 2018 & 2025

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Military & Defense

8.4 Mobile Devices

8.5 Enterprise Solutions

8.6 Government & Public Sector



Chapter 9 Digital Map Regional Outlook

9.1 Digital Map Market Share, By Region, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

DigitalGlobe, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

Google, Inc.

Getmapping PLC.

HERE Holding Corporation

Intermap Technologies Corporation

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping LLC

MapData Services

Micello, Inc.

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

