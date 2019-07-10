There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,754 in the last 365 days.

New Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations (Vienna), M'Baimba Lamin Baryoh, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Baryoh, has served in various capacities, among them:

Honorary Consultant Surgeon in Police and Military Hospitals (2001-2019); Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Choithram Memorial Hospital, Sierra Leone (2000-2019); Ag Provost, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Sierra Leone (2010-2011); Chairman of the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Council (2011); Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Sierra Leone (2004-2010); Consultant Surgeon, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1999-2008); Senior Surgeon, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1997-1999); Lecturer, College of Medicine and Allied Health Science, Sierra Leone (1991-2019); Surgeon Specialist, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1987-1997); Senior Registrar, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1985-1987); Specialist Training in General Surgery/Traumatology/Anaesthesiology in St Walburga Hospital, Germany (1975-1983) and Head of Department of Surgery, Connaught Hospital.

Mr. Baryoh holds an MBBS from the Westfälische Wilhelms University, Germany and a Doctor of Surgery from the Chamber of Physicians (Ärztekammer) in Westfalen-Lippe.

He is married and has five children.

