The Gentlemen’s Collection: Renowned haute parfumerie House of Sillage launches a new men’s collection of luxury fragrances, inspired by the bold man behind the suit with his masculine style and spirit

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the Gentlemen’s Collection, an artisanal capsule of provocative and primal fragrances for the discerning male with elite taste for luxury.



The Formal



The Classic





The first two Gentleman’s fragrances launched, The Formal or tuxedo and The Classic, the pin striped suit are inspired by quintessential stylish and elegant man behind these suits. The packaging made with actual high-end fabrics of these gorgeous suits brings out the character of the well-dressed man and what he portrays when he puts on his suit.

“Once again, we wanted to create something that has not yet been done before in our industry. Fragrances that are inspired by the elegant business man behind the suit and his character and passion for accomplishment, power and success,” says founder and CEO Nicole Mather, who’s driven by her unrelenting passion for quality, craftsmanship and refined luxury that seduces the senses. “With our new Gentlemen’s Collection, we celebrate the sexy, suited, modern, bold, and masculine man.”

There are two new men’s fragrances in the Gentlemen’s Collection – The Formal and The Classic. These are available to purchase at www.houseofsillage.com

The Formal

BOLD. CHARISMATIC. THRILL-SEEKING.

A decadent pepper and wood with an intoxicating masculinity captures a charmed air. Evoking the alluring exchanges and life’s epic moments where fantasies come true, the scent captures the essence of the ultimate man in a tuxedo.

Scent Notes: Opening with an euphoric pepper and citrus blend, the scent continuously elevates with rich sandalwood and cedar wood notes.

MSRP $295

The Classic

POWERFUL. CALCULATED. PERSUASIVE.

An addictively crisp and masculine interpretation of floral, amber and wood blends, this scent mirrors the idealized classic gentlemen. Awaken to cool seduction and refinement of sage, lavender, lime, and cedar wood in this sparkling exuberance.

Scent Notes: Superbly blended citrus, fruit and wood notes envelop your senses and ground you with a state of poised primal musk.

MSRP $295

The Gentlemen’s Collection fragrances are available now at www.houseofsillage.com and at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales.

For more information please visit houseofsillage.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d80f098f-bffc-4ac0-91c0-535e3830692a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a4fbf12-edd1-4d9e-8c9d-82d9403637ea



