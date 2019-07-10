NVBDC Board Promotes Three Officers

NVBDC launches "What is a Veteran" educational program

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Board of Directors in a unanimous vote, created the position of Chief Executive Officer and elected Keith King as their new CEO. “By creating the CEO position, it allows Keith to focus on the future and implement the boards plans to expand the operations of NVBDC” said board member John Taylor. John Taylor the former Supplier Diversity manager of Delphi is the longest serving member of the board and a staunch supporter of Veteran certification.



In the same sweeping motion Brigadier General Richard (Dick) Miller (ret) was promoted to President and effective immediately will take over many of the day to day operations of the NVBDC. General Miller helped to develop many of the certification processes of NVBDC and was instrumental in the creation of the NVBDC. In his new role as President, General Miller will become highly visible to our Corporate members and Veterans. “There isn’t anyone I would want to replace me as President more than Dick Miller. This is the next logical step in the growth and progression of the NVBDC, and I couldn’t be happier with his election as President” said King.



In recognition of Darrol Brown’s contribution to the NVBDC he has been promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President replacing Dick Miller and he will be taking on more operational responsibilities. “Darrol has been one of the most engaged Officers of NVBDC and has not received the accolades that he deserves. Every organization needs someone who you can reach out to and know that the job will get done, for us that has been Darrol” said King.



NVBDC has launched “What is a Veteran” an industry changing educational program that has received outstanding reviews and has prompted the formation of a supplier diversity industry committee to establish a “best practices” policy for Veteran standards. “With so much confusion in the marketplace over the claims of other organizations and their certification programs compared to the amount of fraud reported every year, we have taken the position that the first thing we need to do is start at the beginning. Let’s make sure the market knows the Federal laws that determine the requirements to be called a U.S. Military Veteran” stated General Miller.



NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.



Keith King, NVBDC CEO



Dick Miller, NVBDC President









Keith King National Veteran Business Development Council 3134466885 kking@nvbdc.org



