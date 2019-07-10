/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press media regarding the new mTOP™ Probe Hardware Platform for TDM, Optical and Packet multi-interface testing. The smaller (compact) design with portability, USB interface, remote accessibility features make it is suitable for field testing, monitoring, and troubleshooting network conditions.



[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/tdm-optical-and-packet-multi-interface-mtop-probe-platform-for-test-and-measurement-newsletter.html]

“Multiple TDM Optical and Packet (mTOP™) Probe version which is an all-in-one self-contained test instrument. The comprehensive mTOP™ Probe hardware unit is designed for easier portability and convenient for field testing which incorporates the testing features for multiple TDM Optical and Packet interfaces along with necessary PC hardware in a single box. The mTOP™ Probe variants for multiple interfaces are discussed below. The Probe unit includes different GL’s USB based test equipment (PacketExpert™, tProbe™ (T1 E1), USB T3 E3, Dual UTAs, and LightSpeed1000™) incorporated along with the PC within a single box,” said Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

“The in-built PC specification includes USB 3.0 ports (with support for mouse/keyboard), GigaBit Ethernet ports, Solid-state hard drive (256GB), Intel NUC Core i3, 8GB memory, HDMI interface, along with Windows® 10 64-bit Pro Operating System.”

In addition, he said, “GL also offers mTOP™ rackmount variant, which can house any combination of USB based test equipment (any TDM/Optical/Packet). Combinations of these USB test equipment can be easily deployed and securely fixed to an equipment rack to provide extraordinary scalability to test end-to-end multi-interface networks.”

Important mTOP™ Probe Platforms

VQuad™ mTOP™ Probe

GLs’ VQuad™ mTOP™ Probe is an all-in-one self-contained VQuad™ with Dual UTA HD test instrument designed for testing telephony devices including Analog 2-wire FXO, Analog 4-wire, Phone Handset (RJ22), Mobile Radio with PTT, and Mobile Phone (Smartphone/Handset) for a variety of testing and analysis. The VQuad™ solution supports Wireless as well as 2-Wire and 4-wire analog calls using same hardware. User can perform simultaneous Voice, Video, Data, Fax, and Time Delay Measurements from a single VQuad™ mTOP™ Probe unit.

VQuad™ mTOP™ Probe unit includes necessary PC interface making it portable test equipment convenient for Smartphone/Handset Benchmark drive testing.

mTOP™ T1 E1 FXO FXS Probe

mTOP™ T1 E1 FXO FXS Probe unit includes GLs’ USB based tProbe™ hardware unit with T1 E1 and FXO FXS interfaces for unified testing experience of TDM and Analog technologies.

It includes necessary PC interfaces within a single portable box as depicted in the images below, which makes it suitable for field testing; allows comprehensive Analysis / Emulation of Voice, Data, Fax, Protocol, Analog, and Digital signals, including Echo and Voice Quality testing.

mTOP™ Probe with Ethernet Tester (1 to 10 Gbps Electrical and Optical Ports)

mTOP™ Probe with PacketExpert™ 1G or 10GX (1G/10G) hardware devices along with necessary PC interfaces makes it an easily portable unit suitable for field testing.

It includes the necessary PC interfaces along with PacketExpert™ 1G Quad Port Ethernet Tester with 4x Electrical Ethernet Ports (10/100/1000 Mbps) and 2x Optical Ports (100/1000 Mbps) operating in Full Duplex mode.

Or the mTOP™ Probe can be incorporated with another Ethernet Tester variant -PacketExpert™ 10GX (1G/10G) which includes 4x 1G Electrical/Optical Ports (10/100/1000 Mbps) and 2x 10G Optical Ports (10000 Mbps) operating in Full Duplex mode Each GigE port provides independent Ethernet/VLAN/MPLS/IP/UDP testing at wire speed for applications such as BERT, RFC 2544, and Loopback.

mTOP™ Probe with OC-3/12 STM-1/4 Optical Tester

mTOP™ OC-3/12 STM-1/4 Probe unit includes GLs’ USB based LightSpeed1000™ hardware unit with optical interfaces. mTOP™ Probe unit which includes optical tester along with the necessary PC interfaces makes it suitable for field testing. It is a perfect optical test tool for customers who require portability and remote accessibility.

LightSpeed1000™ hardware platform is capable of OC-3/12 and STM-1/4 wire-speed processing on quad optical ports for functions such as wire-speed recording and wire-speed playback of Unchannelized and Channelized ATM, PoS, and RAW Traffic.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

