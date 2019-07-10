Hudson County, New Jersey Signs On with GovPilot to Streamline Several Departments

The decision to partner with GovPilot aligns with the county’s commitment to innovation

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON COUNTY, N.J., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson County, NJ and Hoboken, NJ-based, software developer, GovPilot, have announced a partnership to transform the way Hudson County’s Parks, Planning and Roads departments operate.



Assistant Planner, Francesca Giarratana, and other Hudson County officials worked with members of the GovPilot team to streamline the Roads Permitting, Parks and Planning Board Application processes through the use of automated workflows.

The decision to streamline operations aligns with County Executive, Tom DeGuise’s, commitment to leveraging the latest technology to ensure government efficiency and constituent satisfaction. In May, Hudson County surveyed residents on their level of and concern surrounding emergency preparedness via digital SurveyMonkey questionnaire as part of an ongoing Hazard Mitigation initiative.

"A partnership with Hudson County is a proud moment for us here at GovPilot," says Michael Bonner, GovPilot Founder and CEO. "With Hudson County being our home base, we have a vested interest in making life better for its residents and stakeholders. We look forward to a long partnership that drives innovation.”

Bonner and Hudson County officials anticipate a noticeable difference in the speed and efficiency with which the Parks, Planning and Roads departments complete projects.

About GovPilot

GovPilot is a web-based Management Platform developed exclusively for local government. GovPilot optimizes workflow and revenue streams by replacing antiquated paper processes with digital automation. GovPilot unifies fragmented data and facilitates communication between employees and departments to promote informed decision-making. The platform offers 100+ templated processes, which can be used “off the shelf” or modified to fit a department’s specifications. GovPilot grants unlimited users the ability to manage and share data 24/7, from the office, the field, or the comfort of home.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Alannah Dragonetti at 800.491.6732 ext. 51 or email at alannah@govpilot.com.

Contact Alannah Dragonetti Telephone 800.491.6732 ext. 51 Email alannah@govpilot.com Website http://govpilot.com/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.