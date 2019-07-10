Command Alkon Introduces supplyCONNECT Replenish to Simplify Receiving of Raw Materials for Ready Mix Producers

Automates Manual, Paper-Based Processes to Improve Accuracy and Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, introduces supplyCONNECT Replenish, a new module that improves, automates, and digitizes the materials receiving process for vertically integrated producers.



“supplyCONNECT Replenish solves many long-standing challenges that our ready mixed concrete industry has faced when it comes to improving accuracy throughout the raw materials receiving process,” said Jason Campbell, Business Development Manager for Supply Chain Solutions at Command Alkon. “The module eliminates costly and inaccurate manual processes at the batch plant and in the back office.”

With supplyCONNECT Replenish, material receipts are electronically transmitted to the COMMANDbatch providing visibility into future deliveries of raw materials and eliminating the errors that come with manual ticket reconciliation. Replenish keeps batch operators focused on running the plant instead of spending hours manually entering raw materials receipts.

“Getting these raw materials receipts electronically from your Apex locations is a game changer,” says Dave Donaldson, VP at Command Alkon. “There is a lot of power in being able to have instant visibility into the status of your raw materials supply chain.”

supplyCONNECT is comprised of three modules currently: Replenish is the latest addition to the family. supplyCONNECT Demand is also available to forecast needs and plan raw materials deliveries. supplyCONNECT Inventory provides the real time visibility to the current stock levels at each plant location. Each module can be used individually or combined as a bundle to give you control of your raw materials supply chain.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

