Attis Industries Joins the Advanced Biofuels Association

MILTON, GA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the "Company" or "Attis"), a diversified innovation and technology holding company with a production asset in Fulton, NY that produces corn-based ethanol, today announced it has joined the Advanced Biofuels Association.

The Advanced Biofuels Association (“ABFA”) supports and advocates for public policies that are technology neutral, utilize sustainable feedstocks, and offer subsidy parity to ensure all viable advanced biofuels can compete with the benefit of a level playing field. The ABFA engages government at all levels to secure support for the advanced biofuels industry, allowing its member companies to commercialize their technologies and bring products to market that are competitive and compatible with petroleum-based fuels and byproducts.

“While Attis is committed to operating and upgrading its recently acquired corn-ethanol plant in Fulton, New York, we are also looking ahead to our next steps in the renewable fuel space,” said Jeff Cosman, CEO of Attis. “We have a growing portfolio of second-generation biofuel technologies that benefit from nuanced policy support; the ABFA has proven to be an effective leader in this space and Attis will benefit tremendously through active participation in this prestigious association.”

With approximately 30 member companies ranging from technology start-ups to industry giants, the ABFA brings together like-minded companies to promote low carbon fuels that will move our nation closer to achieving energy and economic security. ABFA’s most recent initiatives include filing a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals to challenge the EPA’s process for granting small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), encouraging the EPA to expand feedstock approvals under the RFS, and working with members of Congress to extend tax credits to biodiesel and second-generation fuel producers.

“In joining the ABFA, we are joining the ranks of advanced biofuel companies in all stages of maturation that we can not only learn from but grow with,” concluded Cosman. “Michael McAdams, President of ABFA, has assembled a fantastic organization and presented himself as a reputable and determined advocate for the industry. We are committed to supporting the ABFA through our membership, outreach, and successful deployment of next-generation advanced biofuels at our Attis biorefineries.”

Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) is a holding company focused on developing and building businesses that play important roles in the new economy, which include renewable fuels, bio-based plastics, healthcare and communications infrastructure. We strive to encourage our employees to be entrepreneurs focused on innovation and technology. We will remain dynamic, persistent and motivated to our mission of winning. The growth of our company will rely on our integrity and our vision for the future. Attis Industries will continue to fulfill essential needs in healthcare, energy independence and digital communications. Today, each of these sectors provide high growth opportunities that collectively account for more than a third of our nations GDP. For more information, visit: www.attisind.com.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “would” or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to continue to meet the listing requirements of NASDAQ; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company’s go-forward business and meeting any of its obligations under its indebtedness for borrowed money, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Attis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 16, 2018 and the other documents Attis files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that Attis is not able to predict accurately or control. Attis’s actual results may differ materially from the expectations that Attis describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause Attis’s actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Attis to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by Attis in this press release speaks only as of the date on which Attis makes it. Attis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

