Konica Minolta Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

Ramsey, NJ, July 10, 2019

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that the company’s IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered), has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The company is the only U.S. MSP that has ranked in the top ten for the last eight years.



Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, revenue, pricing and more. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.



“All Covered has been a powerful catalyst for Konica Minolta's brand transformation, propelling us into the IT services business and allowing us to deliver technology services and solutions to our customer base,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Through this strategic acquisition we have continued to expand our capabilities into adjacent markets that add value for our customers and address the needs of the Workplace of the Future.”

"We are thrilled to be ranked #8 this year amid this list of superior managed service providers. Our commitment to innovation in providing industry-leading solutions for our customers is continually recognized by prestigious lists such as the MSP 501 and CRN’s SP 500,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “It’s a tribute to our team of IT experts who possess the knowledge and skills to solve a wide variety of information technology challenges for our clients.”

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

“The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry,” says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. “As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Informa

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.



