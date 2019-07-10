Frank Teruel Joins ADARA as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Technology Executive Will Lead Operational Expansion and Growth

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARA announced today that Frank Teruel is Chief Operating Officer for the company. This is a new position for ADARA, which was created to lead global operations as the company expands. Teruel is uniquely qualified for the role, with a dual financial and operational background, and experience at data and technology companies in growth markets. ADARA serves leading travel brands by delivering critical intelligence that drives personalization and relevance throughout the customer’s journey resulting in more enduring and profitable relationships. Over 200 of the top travel brands partner in ADARA’s travel co-op, a unique data asset that has grown significantly in the past year and continues to increase in value as brands move customer insights to the core of their marketing and customer care strategies. Teruel is charged to help the company rapidly expand the company’s business and operations around the globe.



Frank Teruel is the new COO at ADARA





“Frank is a phenomenal addition to our executive team. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and enthusiasm for our business; he has a proven track record of scaling global businesses and was highly successful in creating a global data co-op business in his last company. Excited to have Frank on board to help drive ADARA to the next stage of growth,” said Layton Han, CEO at ADARA. “His charge is to lead our operations globally as we acquire new customers and deepen our data-driven product offerings.”

Frank Teruel has more than twenty-five years of experience in venture backed start-ups and tenured technology businesses. He brings to ADARA, deep expertise in sales, operations, and finance. Most recently, Teruel led ThreatMetrix through rapid global growth and expansion to new industries culminating in an $830 million sale to LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Previously, Teruel held executive management positions at Vormetric and other software companies. He is also a frequent speaker and thought leader on contributory data, digital identities, cybersecurity and internet fraud prevention topics. Teruel also serves as an adjunct professor in the MBA program at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business.

“ADARA’s incredible digital asset of over 1 billion global digital identities, positions us well to capture huge market share as demand for customer data and insights increases,” said Frank Teruel, Chief Operating Officer at ADARA. “With such relevant real-time data for so many commerce use cases, ADARA is entering a high-growth phase, and I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

About ADARA

ADARA. Know What Travelers Need Next.

ADARA empowers the world's leading travel brands to grow the industry together. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA offers people-based insights for travel companies. Clients get a value-based understanding of their relationship with their customers, with travel patterns, trends and behavior from more than 850 million monthly unique traveler profiles across more than 200 of the world's top travel brands. ADARA delivers critical intelligence to activate personalization and relevance throughout the customer journey for sustainable growth. Its offerings span the three core pillars – Learn, Act, Measure & Modify – to drive measurable outcomes at the customer level. https://www.adara.com

Contact: Emily Riley eriley@witstrategy.com 914-330-1128

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6c04d2d-e612-4137-80b5-e8662ce36734



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.