Nominations Open for PDAC 2020 Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are open until September 13, 2019 for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2020 Awards to honour outstanding achievements within the Canadian and international mineral exploration and mining industry.



These prestigious awards, dating back to 1977, showcase individuals, teams and companies who are leaders in their fields, allowing them to get the recognition they deserve on the world stage. Nominate someone today!





“We expect our PDAC 2020 Awards to continue highlighting the excellence and progressiveness of the mineral exploration and mining industry and the operational standards our sector must continue to strive for,” says Felix Lee, President of PDAC. “PDAC Awards are a way to showcase greatness and to educate and inspire each other about what is possible.”

PDAC is seeking nominations in the following categories:

Bill Dennis Award (Canadian): For individuals who have made a significant Canadian mineral discovery, or have made an important contribution to the prospecting or exploration industry. Skookum Jim Award (Indigenous, Canadian): Recipients of this award have demonstrated exceptional achievement in a Canadian Aboriginal-run service business for the mining industry or a Canadian-Aboriginal exploration or mining company, or have made a significant contribution to the industry. Sustainability Award (Canadian or international): For an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding initiative, leadership, and accomplishment in protecting and preserving the natural environment during an exploration program or operation of a mine. Thayer Lindsley Award (Canadian or international): For an individual or a team of explorationists credited with a recent significant mineral discovery anywhere in the world. Viola R. MacMillan Award (Canadian or international): For an individual or organization demonstrating leadership in management and financing for the exploration and development of mineral resources anywhere in the world.

Nominations are being accepted online . A letter of nomination, minimum of three support letters and background documentation is required for all nominations. Read the selection criteria or watch the video to learn more.

Successful candidates will be celebrated in March at the prestigious Awards Gala & After Party at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, during PDAC 2020: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention.

Contact

Kristy Kenny

416-362-1969 ext. 233

kkenny@pdac.ca

About PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held March 1-4, 2020 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca .

