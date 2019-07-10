TALENT X JOINS WITH D2L TO STRENGTHEN CANADA’S TECH SECTOR

MaRS Discovery District’s Tech Talent Development Team Chooses Brightspace

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that TALENT X — a tech-talent development program that is part of the MaRS Discovery District — has chosen Brightspace to power its learning programs.

Formerly the Talent Development department at MaRS Discovery District, TALENT X is a talent-development and connection platform that responds to the rapid changes of the tech community with increased agility, while remaining connected to Canada’s supportive network of technology incubators and innovation centres. Their suite of development programs supports pre-graduates, as well as early- to mid-career and senior talent, helping them thrive in the tech sector.

During the first years of operation, TALENT X delivered its program in person. However, to meet their goal of increasing access to the tech sector, they realized they needed to deliver the program at scale. TALENT X knew that a learning platform was needed to provide a more innovative way to train students with the skills and mindsets needed for the future.

D2L was chosen by TALENT X because Brightspace:

Offers highly customizable learning journeys

Is used by numerous post-secondary programs

Has a solid reputation in the market

Creates flexibility for creators and curriculum designers to build content for courses, and

Offers great customer service — from training through to launch and beyond.

“The tech industry is eager to have access to more diverse talents in order to grow and scale faster. TALENT X wants to support them and increase this pipeline,” said Lekan Olawoye, TALENT X Founder and CEO. “To do so, we co-designed a program with the industry to help professionals to improve their skills and succeed in the tech field, making them ready for the future of work. D2L is the right partner that will help us make this program the best user experience possible.”

“We are incredibly honoured to be working with TALENT X and MaRS to help train the next generation of Canada’s tech talent,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The tech sector in Canada remains a strong and vibrant one thanks to the commitment we share to continuous learning.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible, and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices, has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning, video management, intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning, and actionable learning analytics. D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@d2l.com





Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.