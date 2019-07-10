Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC Selects 3Gtms Transportation Management System

Global supplier of plumbing products sees near-immediate cost savings and routing efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, Inc., a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, announced that Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has chosen its 3G-TM transportation management system (TMS). Gerber Plumbing Fixtures was founded in 1932 by Max Gerber, who built his company on a foundation of strong customer relationships and unrelenting dedication to the professionals he serviced. Nearly 90 years later, Max Gerber’s spirit lives on in Gerber’s commitment to providing dependable products and service to their partners throughout North America, making their day-to-day job easier, more enjoyable, and profitable. Today they continue to build on Gerber’s rich history with their commitment to being a trusted partner to Gerber’s customers and providing products that constantly re-define the possibilities in the industry.



In order to meet the needs of its wholesale distribution customers as well as the end-consumer, Gerber needed a flexible and configurable TMS for the U.S. market that could reveal insights into shipping and process efficiency, enable flexible routing, and uncover cost-saving opportunities for the company and its customers. Previously reliant on spreadsheets and routing guides, Gerber now has a single TMS platform that accomplishes all of this and more. 3G-TM is a broad and deep, intuitive multi-mode TMS that manages and optimizes an organization’s transportation operation.

Since implementation, Gerber has gained improvements in cost-per-mile, cost-per-piece, as well as a drop in the cost of freight as a percentage of sales. In addition, customers have a clearer and more reliable understanding of delivery times. Globe Union has pinpointed new areas of cost savings, such as improving pooling practices in certain geographies.

“Even by our most conservative estimates, we predicted 3Gtms would pay for itself quickly thanks to the flexibility of the system and its ability to automate a lot of the processes we were doing manually, such as multi-stop deliveries,” said RoxAnne Thomas, Transportation Manager at Gerber. “In addition, the ability to account for all considerations in real time when rating is huge. Once live, we saw savings pretty much immediately.”

“With the power of 3G-TM, Gerber has seen impacts throughout their operations. Getting the right TMS in place not only automates process and improves cost savings, but the real test is revealing new areas where an organization didn’t realize there was opportunity. Gerber has made large strides and significantly impacted its customers’ experience,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms.

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

About Gerber Plumbing Fixtures

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC is a subsidiary of Globe Union, Inc. Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has been designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality and high performance faucets, fittings and sanitary ware for over 80 years throughout the U.S. and Canada. While we have products for both residential and commercial applications, we distribute all of them through the professional channels. Due to the nature of our products, freight expense is a relatively large portion the total product cost, so efficient and effective transportation and logistics capabilities are critical to our success and that of our customers and channel partners.

Globe Union is one of the world’s largest suppliers of plumbing products operating over five million square feet of manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facilities located on three continents and in nine countries. Its products are marketed through over a dozen company brands and scores of private brands. A publicly traded company, Globe Union is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan and sells products to customers in over 30 countries. For more information, visit: http://www.globeunion.com .

