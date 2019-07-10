UN Human Rights Council 41: Central African Republic

Thank you, Madam Vice-President,

The United Kingdom welcomes the Independent Expert’s report and her analysis of the human rights situation in Central African Republic.

The UK is deeply concerned that violence in CAR endures despite the promise of tangible change. We call on armed groups to cease all forms of violence, without which there can be no peaceful resolution to the current crisis in CAR.

The UK condemns the cruel and brutal attacks in villages near Paoua on 21 May in which 50 civilians were killed. These acts of violence were committed by armed group signatories to the Peace Agreement, demonstrating flagrant disregard to the integrity of the Peace Process.

The UK commends the effort by the CAR government, together with MINUSCA and United Nations Development Programme, to bring perpetrators of serious crimes to account and to end impunity. We welcome the establishment of the Special Criminal Court and progress made so far, including the initiation of its first investigations.

More broadly, the UK recognises the need to keep up momentum following the Peace Agreement, and to deliver much-anticipated peace dividends to women, civil society and the youth of CAR.

We would like to ask the Independent Expert for her view on the inclusiveness of the Peace Agreement.

We would also welcome her advice on what we can all do to support institutions such as the Special Criminal Court in CAR.

Thank you, Madam Vice-President.



