Suneera Madhani Invited to Join Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust

Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust is an invitation-only community for top business decision makers in Orlando

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant, has been invited to join Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Orlando.



Madhani was chosen for membership by the Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to her experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. As Fattmerchant’s founder & CEO, Madhani is a payments and technology innovator who has catapulted her business idea from startup to processing over $3.7 billion in payments — disrupting the payments ecosystem as we know it.

“Orlando’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Madhani,” said Donna Dyson, president and publisher of Orlando Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”

As an invited member, Madhani will contribute articles to the Orlando Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. She will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Madhani will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Orlando Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.

"The Leadership Trust is a way to share our experiences and insights with new entrepreneurs and future leaders," Madhani said. "I'm excited to be able to share my story and the lessons I've learned over the years in the payments industry. Orlando's startup scene is exploding in growth, especially in fintech. Fattmerchant is the fastest-growing fintech startup in the Orlando area, so to be able to give something back to tomorrow's business leaders is an amazing opportunity."

The Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Madhani to the community and looks forward to helping her elevate her personal brand, strengthen her circle of trusted advisors and position her to further impact the Orlando business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering subscription-based pricing, a robust integrated payments platform, and world-class customer success to businesses across the United States. With Omni, its integrated payment platform, business owners have access to the card present and card not present solutions they need to process payments, robust data analytics, additional business tools and a completely synced experience across all of its many devices. You can learn more about Fattmerchant’s innovative technology at fattmerchant.com or follow the company on Twitter at @fattmerchant.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

321-236-0102

DTummeley@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.