SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LYFT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Get additional information about LYFT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lyft-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019

Get additional information about XENT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/intersect-ent-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019

Get additional information about AOS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/a-o-smith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about STG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



