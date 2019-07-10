Fresh News About Soyfoods and Aging

/EIN News/ --

Plant-based eating is one of today’s hottest dietary trends, with a variety of plant protein options now available to consumers. Of the many choices, soyfoods in particular have much to offer the more than 100 million Americans over the age of 50. Soyfoods are protein-rich, high-fiber foods, offering health benefits that set them apart from other plant protein choices. Not only is the soybean higher in protein than other beans (~35% vs. ~27%),1 but soy protein is also a complete protein, which means that it contains all the essential amino acids in amounts needed by the body.2

One half-cup serving of canned black soybeans (used in soups, chili and dip recipes), for example, contains 11 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. Soyfoods contain no cholesterol and also are low in saturated fat, high in polyunsaturated fat and provide an essential omega-3 fatty acid.3 Here are more reasons to make soy your plant protein of choice.

Soyfoods promote heart health. A recent statistical analysis published by the Journal of Nutrition emphasizes the benefits of soy protein for heart health. Soy protein was found to lower LDL cholesterol by 3.2%.4 Each 1% reduction is thought to reduce the risk of heart disease by 1% to 2%. Also, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally recognized the cholesterol-lowering properties of soybean oil when it approved a health claim for soybean oil and reduced risk of heart disease.5 Therefore, when soyfoods replace commonly sources of protein in the American diet, which tend to be high in saturated fat, estimates are that soyfoods, because of the direct effect of the protein and the favorable change in the fatty acid content of the diet, can reduce cholesterol levels by 7 to 8%.6

Soy may contribute to your brain health. New research from the University of Illinois suggests that for people aged 65 to 75, consuming a variety of nutrients is associated with better brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, were associated with general intelligence, while omega-6 fatty acids were associated with skills involving mental control and self-regulation.7 Some of the best sources of both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are soybean oil, as well as many soyfoods. Furthermore, a 12-week study found significant improvements in cognitive function among women whose diet was supplemented with soy protein in comparison to whey protein supplementation.8

Soyfoods may help lower the risk of certain types of cancer. Consuming soyfoods may help reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer9—the most common cancer among American men, as well as breast cancer,10,11 the most common cancer among American women, with the exception of skin cancer. Intriguing research suggests one factor contributing to the low prostate cancer rates in Asian counties is the consumption of soyfoods. In Japan, as well as in some urban areas of China, the average soy consumption is around 1½ to 2 servings per day.12 Research suggests that consuming approximately two servings of soyfoods per day is associated with a one-third reduction in the risk of postmenopausal breast cancer.10

For survivors of breast cancer, there is good news as well. Both the American Institute for Cancer Research13 and the American Cancer Society14 have concluded that soyfoods can safely be consumed by breast cancer patients. In fact, research involving more than 11,000 women with breast cancer shows that high soy intake after a diagnosis of breast cancer reduces risk of recurrence by 24% and risk of dying from breast cancer by 16%.15 One serving of soy is the equivalent of 1 cup of soymilk, ½ cup tofu, ½ cup shelled edamame or ¼ cup of soynuts.

Soyfoods can benefit those with diabetes. An estimated 30.3 million Americans—nearly 10% of the population—have diabetes. Eating soyfoods has been shown to improve glucose tolerance in people with diabetes, and to decrease blood glucose.16 Also, a large Japanese study found that among women, frequent soyfood consumers were 50% less likely to develop diabetes over a 10-year period.17 Unlike other beans, soybeans are very low in carbohydrates,1 as are the traditional soyfoods such as tofu, so they can help with glycemic control.18

Soyfoods can reduce menopause symptoms. Clinical studies have shown that consuming about 50 milligrams of soybean isoflavones, the amount in about two servings of soyfoods (such as 1 cup of soymilk and ½ cup of tofu) can reduce the number of hot flashes by about 50%.19

Soyfoods promote skin health. Studies suggest that the plant estrogens (isoflavones) in soy can reduce wrinkles in young women and older women alike. For example, a new clinical study from Japan examined the potential benefit of soy for skin health in postmenopausal women who consumed about one cup of soymilk per day for eight weeks. The study found general improvement in skin health based on both subjective (questionnaires) and objective (skin biopsies) measurements of skin health.20 That such a modest amount of soy – one serving per day – led to such pronounced benefits is very exciting. These new results are consistent with previously published research.21

Soyfoods promote muscle health. Older adults have increased protein needs, in order to slow or prevent the muscle loss that naturally occurs with aging. Because soyfoods are affordable and provide high-quality protein, they can help older people meet protein needs. Research shows soy protein leads to gains in strength and muscle mass in individuals engaged in resistance exercise training (weight-lifting) as well as animal protein.22

Soyfoods are budget-friendly. For older adults with a limited income, food budgets matter. According to the Pension Rights Center in Washington, D.C., half of the nearly 50 million Americans who were age 65 and older in 2016 had an annual income of less than $24,000. Soyfoods are economical ingredients, and are simple to prepare. For example, replacing 25% to 50% of the ground meat in recipes with textured soy protein (TSP) or textured vegetable protein (TVP™) can stretch a food budget without sacrificing flavor, texture or convenience. The meat/plant protein blend works in everything from burgers to tacos, chili, or meat sauces.

For more information about soyfoods, and the most recent research about soyfoods and health, visit www.thesoyfoodscouncil.com. You’ll also find recipes and cooking tips from The Soyfoods Council.

About the Soyfoods Council: The Soyfoods Council is a non-profit organization, created and funded by Iowa soybean farmers, providing a complete resource to increase awareness of soyfoods, educate and inform media, healthcare professionals, consumers and the retail and foodservice market about the many benefits of soyfoods. Iowa is the country’s number one grower of soybeans and is the Soyfoods Capital of the world.

About the Role of Soyfoods in a Healthful Diet: Soyfoods have played an important role in Asian cuisines for centuries. In recent years they have become popular in Western countries because of their nutrition and health properties. Soyfoods are excellent sources of high-quality protein and provide a healthy mix of polyunsaturated fat. In addition, independent of their nutrient content, there is very intriguing evidence indicating soyfoods reduce risk of several chronic diseases including coronary heart disease, osteoporosis and certain forms of cancer. All individuals are well advised to eat a couple of servings of soyfoods every day.

