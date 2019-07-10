Natur International Corp. Appoints former Heineken USA CEO Frans van der Minne to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Natur, a technology-inspired European functional food and beverage company, attracts consumer products veteran to its Board of Directors

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., July 9, 2019 (OTC: NTRU), today announced the role of Frans van der Minne to its newly refined Board of Directors.

Mr. van der Minne served a full career with the global Heineken organization since 1975 in a variety of leadership positions. Over the years, he moved to the Export Group with experiences in Singapore and Sydney, ascending in 1989 to export director. In this role, he brought significant growth and progress not just to the Export Group, but to the entire Heineken organization.

In 2000, Mr. van der Minne took the role of president and CEO of Heineken USA. As leader of that business, van der Minne began the relationship with FEMSA to market their portfolio in America, ultimately paving the way for and overseeing branded beer introductions. In 2006 he returned to the Netherlands as group HR director and a member of the company's Executive Committee, and for several years ending 2013 performed the role of strategic partnership director for Heineken NV in the Netherlands.

“I am delighted to be an integral part of the newly seated board of Natur and am excited about the future of the company. I believe its vision, leadership and capabilities positions Natur for European consumer goods market success,” said Frans van der Minne.

Nina Storms, Natur International Corp. CEO stated, “Frans’s global successes with one of the world’s most recognized brands, and his passion for leadership will be a big value-add for Natur. For the company’s commercial development, marketing and operations teams, his addition sets a very high bar.”

Mr. van der Minne’s service as Director began March 1, 2019, and he remains a Board member as refinements occur in the coming weeks.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market ‘farm-to-functional’, natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full spectrum cannabinoid (CBD) and terpene blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health & wellness categories including food & beverage, snacks, health & beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one’s quality of life utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur, applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious, fresh tasting products. Applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness and supplies nutrient density superior to competing products. The company remains astute to relevant ‘snackification’ trends and goes to market through Europe’s leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To Contact Media Relations Natur International Corp. 011.31.20.578.7700 ir@natur.eu

