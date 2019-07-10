Safeware Is Pleased to Welcome Vito Vacca to their Program Development Team

The addition of Vito Vacca as a Program Development Manager will continue to promote growth within Safeware’s Campus Store Program and Higher Education Initiatives.

/EIN News/ --

Dublin, Ohio, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Vito Vacca to its expanding Program Development Team. This addition to the company will support Safeware’s continued growth and advancement of their Campus Store Program and focus upon Higher Education.



Vito Vacca is the former manager of kite+key and TeKCheK at Rutger’s University, which are the university’s technology store and computer repair store, respectively. Vacca was the main force in the creation of kite+key in 2013, which at the time was Rutger’s first ever retail technology store on campus. He successfully grew the business into three technology stores across the three major campuses at the university.



“At Safeware, we are always looking for ways to innovate and expand our Campus Store Program, and the addition of Vito is integral to this vision,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officers, Bryan Schutjer. “We will benefit greatly from Vito’s career experience within the Higher Education channel and his expertise in business management.”



While at Rutgers, Vacca successfully created an institutional business model, which allowed him to launch numerous products and services for staff and students, including Safeware. This desire to create new business solutions will allow Vacca to instill confidence in partners to drive change and advancement in the ever-evolving campus store industry.



Safeware’s Campus Store network is a national array of colleges and universities that sell both technology and product protection plans in their stores. Safeware’s protection plans for students, faculty, and staff give the customer the ability to select various lengths and types of coverage for their consumer electronics, allowing them to own their devices with confidence.



About Safeware



Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.



Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Vito Vacca Joins the Safeware Program Development Team









Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.1492 swise@safeware.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.