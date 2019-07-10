DarwinAI Generative Synthesis Platform and Intel Optimizations for TensorFlow Accelerate Neural Networks

DarwinAI-Intel Combination Delivers 16.3X Speedup on Image Classification Networks, Additional Inference Performance Improvements

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarwinAI , a Waterloo, Canada startup creating next-generation technologies for Artificial Intelligence development, today announced that the company’s Generative Synthesis platform – when used with Intel technology and optimizations – generated neural networks with a 16.3X improvement in image classification inference performance. Intel shared the optimization results in a recently published solution brief .



“The complexity of deep neural networks makes them a challenge to build, run and use, especially in edge-based scenarios such as autonomous vehicles and mobile devices where power and computational resources are limited,” said Sheldon Fernandez, CEO of DarwinAI. “Our Generative Synthesis platform is a key technology in enabling AI at the edge – a fact bolstered and validated by Intel’s solution brief.”

DarwinAI and Intel Optimizations Deliver As Much As 16.3X Performance Increase

Intel engineers ran image classification performance tests with ResNet50 and NASNet, two popular neural networks, using Intel Optimizations for TensorFlow with Intel Math Kernel Library (Intel MKL and Intel MKL-DNN). The results: for ResetNet50, Darwin’s Generative Synthesis platform combined with Intel’s optimizations delivered a 16.3X improvement in inference speed over baseline measurements on an Intel Xeon Platinum 8153 processor. Meanwhile, for NASNet, the DarwinAI-Intel combination yielded a 9.6X improvement in inference speed on the same hardware.

“AI Building AI” Technology Produces High-Performance Deep Learning Solutions

DarwinAI’s Generative Synthesis platform uses AI itself to examine and learn from a neural network in order to construct new highly compact versions without sacrificing functional accuracy. This patented “AI building AI” technology dramatically reduces the size, complexity and guesswork in designing efficient, high-performance deep learning solutions. This unique method of understanding also facilitates “explainable” deep learning -- the ability to understand why a network makes the decisions it does.

The benefits of DarwinAI’s Generative Synthesis technology include:

Faster, smaller models for deploying AI at the edge

Accelerated design through human-machine collaboration

AI-powered profiling tools that identify performance bottlenecks

“Root cause analysis” features via the platform’s AI-powered explainability tools -- specifically, the ability to identify errors and biases in the data, and key factors most influencing a particular decision

DarwinAI is a member of the Intel AI Builders Program, an ecosystem of industry-leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end users, which have a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Intel platforms.

Continued Company Momentum, Industry Awards and Accolades

DarwinAI’s impressive optimization results with Intel are the latest in a series of industry honors and accolades. The company, its team and award-winning technology have been recognized by leading publications, research organizations and analyst firms:

NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference – presented five papers at the 32nd NeurIPS conference in 2018, the most prestigious academic conference for deep learning





conference – presented five papers at the 32nd NeurIPS conference in 2018, the most prestigious academic conference for deep learning Hello Tomorrow 2019 – named a “Top 500 Deep Tech Startup” (from more than 4,500 applications) and named one of seven finalists in the "Data and AI" track





– named a “Top 500 Deep Tech Startup” (from more than 4,500 applications) and named one of seven finalists in the "Data and AI" track InsideBIGDATA – named to the publication’s IMPACT 50 list of “movers and shakers” twice, Q1 2019 (#48) and Q2 2019 (#44)





– named to the publication’s IMPACT 50 list of “movers and shakers” twice, (#48) and (#44) Frost and Sullivan – earned a 2019 Technology Innovation Award for its research and development efforts





– earned a 2019 Technology Innovation Award for its research and development efforts Timmy Awards – recognized as one of Ontario's top tech startups at the 4th annual Timmy Awards (runner up in "Best Tech Startup" category)





– recognized as one of Ontario's top tech startups at the 4th annual Timmy Awards (runner up in "Best Tech Startup" category) DesignNews – named one of the “12 Automotive Startups to Watch in 2019”

To access the Intel solution brief, click here . To read more about DarwinAI’s industry honors, click here .

About DarwinAI

Founded by renowned academics at the University of Waterloo, DarwinAI’s Generative Synthesis technology represents the next evolution in AI development, demystifying the complexities of deep learning neural networks while unraveling their opaqueness. Based on years of distinguished scholarship, the company’s patented AI-assisted platform enables deep learning design, optimization and explainability, with a special emphasis in enabling AI at the edge, where computational and energy resources are limited. To learn more about DarwinAI, visit their website at www.darwinai.ca or follow them @darwinAI on Twitter.

Media Contact

Becky Quinlan

Offleash for DarwinAI

(916) 508-8050

becky@offleashpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.