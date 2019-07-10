International Legal Technology Association Conference (ILTACON) 2019 Press Registration is Open

The Industry Conference for Legal Technologists and ILTAns – Changing Legal Tech

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press registration is open for this year’s highly anticipated ILTACON 2019 , the premier conference for legal technology professionals. This year’s annual event, to be held on Aug. 18-22 in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, is expected to break all previous attendance records. It will offer more than 140 peer-provided educational sessions focused on 7 learning pathways . It will also feature more than 220 exhibitors and solution providers , with 30 sessions from industry thought leaders, and eight emerging startup organizations.



ILTACON 2019 Keynotes, Speakers , and Session Highlights

● Monday, Aug. 19: Josh Linkner , innovative speaker and entrepreneur, will deliver Monday’s keynote session, titled “Harnessing Innovation: Turning Raw Ideas into Powerful Results.” Drawing inspiration from the unlikely world of hackers and his background as a five-time tech entrepreneur, Linkner has discovered a powerful model for leadership and organizational success. He will take the audience on a mind-opening journey, showing how hacking techniques can be deployed to drive legitimate business outcomes.

● Tuesday, Aug. 20: Thought Leadership Panel Debate – Legal Technology Disruption. To be announced.

● Wednesday, Aug. 21: Dr. Michelle Rozen , America’s leading expert on dealing with change, is Wednesday’s keynote speaker. Her address is titled “How to Motivate Yourself and Others Through Change.” Dr. Rozen will share the best-kept secrets and powerful strategies for increasing motivation and achieving peak performance.

● G100 CIO Forum, including Keynote Speaker Daniel W. Linna Jr. , Attorney and Visiting Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law & McCormick School of Engineering: Linna will speak about transformation in the industry. Other topics during this day-long forum will include AI, security, and the cloud. (Partially closed session.)

● Disruption Series: This is a problem-solving workshop where attendees will apply disruption tools/skills and can collaborate and solve a real-world problem that litigation support and legal operations professionals face.

● Build-a-Blockchain Workshop: This series will help to demystify blockchain by breaking it down into basic components and demonstrating a simplified series of transactions.

● Show Me the Money - Law Firm Business Models: Hear from the experts on what is next for the law firm business model.

● Litigation Support Day: This day will feature a day of short, provocative, action-oriented, realistic and knowledgeable ( SPARK ) talks by industry leaders.



Press passes will be issued to individuals who are qualified under the new 2019 press policy.

Learn more about press eligibility requirements , and register for a press pass.

About ILTACON

ILTACON is the premier legal technology conference for professionals undertaking initiatives in support of the practice of law. This unique, four-day conference, the largest in the industry, will bring together leaders, managers and decision-making legal technologists from small to large-sized law firms, corporate and government law departments, academia and G100 firms to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today’s transforming legal industry. ILTACON is planned over an 18-month period, led by a Conference Planning Committee of peers and industry leaders in the legal technology field.

About ILTA

ILTA serves the professional needs of more than 25,000 international legal technology professionals, their member firms and its in-house organizations. Our core values—respect, commitment to members, sharing of information, diversity and inclusion, and promoting lifelong learning—drive all we do to support the peer-driven organization that is ILTA. Since its founding in 1980, the association’s focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. Learn more at www.iltanet.org .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753

ILTA Contact

Patti Moran

patti@iltanet.org

415.370.2855



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.