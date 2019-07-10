IBM Joins Duck Creek Technologies’ Partner Ecosystem, Offering Consulting, Technology, and Systems Integration Services to Insurers Worldwide

Duck Creek customers will be able to leverage IBM to accelerate their digital transformations, as well as take advantage of IBM’s deep industry and technological experience during core systems implementations and upgrades

Boston, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Duck Creek Technologies announced today that IBM has joined its partnership ecosystem program, allowing Duck Creek customers to leverage IBM’s experience as a consulting and technology services provider to insurers across the globe in their Duck Creek projects. In addition, access to IBM’s solutions will allow insurers to harness the power of data from Duck Creek to help transform customer service, improve efficiency, and more deeply understand their customers.

“Our goal is to improve traditional insurance business models by combining Duck Creek's P&C process excellence with deep industry experience and advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and blockchain,” said Mark McLaughlin, Global Insurance Director for IBM. “Faced with a new generation of policyholders who expect seamless and individualized experiences, insurers are looking for new strategies for improving retention and driving growth, and our partnership with Duck Creek gives carriers access to potential solutions on the market from both firms. We look forward to working together to help bring transformative technology to the P&C industry.”

“IBM enjoys an outstanding reputation and a strong global presence in the P&C space. Its insurance-specific solutions, commitment to customer success, and developments in artificial intelligence make IBM an ideal partner for Duck Creek,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategy and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. “As a recognized world leader in insurance technology and consulting services, IBM will be a tremendous asset to our customers as they transform their digital capabilities and business operations. We are excited to welcome IBM to our Partner Ecosystem and look forward to working together to bring game-changing innovations to the marketplace.”

IBM works with some of the world’s top insurers. By combining insights from those engagements with deep industry expertise, IBM is able to offer services and solutions that leverage AI, analytics, and integration technologies to help provide return on investment while helping insurers gain a deeper understanding of both their customers and risk.

Being a part of the Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem offers companies the opportunity to utilize their expertise, solutions, and technology in a collaborative and proactive way. Together, Duck Creek and our partners offer the insurance industry best-in-class software combined with unparalleled services and complementary solutions to ensure that our customers are ready and able to accept the challenges and demands of our evolving market.

About IBM Industry Platforms

IBM Industry Platforms provides a range of strategic technologies to remove much of the cost and complexity of delivering core business functions. By delivering cognitive, analytics, security, blockchain and cloud technology as a service, and in a complete platform tailored to the needs of each industry, IBM helps clients become more customer-centric, balance costs and mitigate risk.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



