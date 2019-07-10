Tremor Video Expands Its Advanced TV Solutions

By combining capabilities with RhythmOne’s YuMe, Tremor Video adds to its suite of connected TV advertising solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced that it has combined its capabilities with YuMe by RhythmOne, a leader in Advanced TV solutions. The new integrated company provides advertisers with even more impactful brand storytelling on one of today’s most popular digital platforms. This combined offering now provides brands and agencies with the most cutting-edge Connected TV (CTV) advertising solutions, including directly sourced inventory relationships across apps and smart TVs, as well as access to exclusive supply sources that reach all platforms.



“We made a strategic move to combine our current video offerings and expertise with YuMe’s in order to help brands increase the value of CTV as a key part of their media mix,” said Anthony Flaccavento, Chief Revenue Officer at Tremor Video. “Advertisers can expect more scale in the CTV space, as well as category-specific audience targeting with enhanced creative.”

CTV advertising is a lucrative market that is continuing to grow year-over-year. Research shows that in 2019 US advertisers will spend $3.8 billion on OTT increasing to $5 billion by 2020. With its expansion, Tremor Video now offers advertisers a comprehensive suite of CTV capabilities, including seamless activation across all platforms, fraud protection built for over-the-top (OTT), expanded household addressability, custom and advanced creative and full-funnel measurement solutions.

Through the company’s audience measurement and attribution study suite, advertisers can also evaluate the effectiveness of their CTV spend and return on investment in order to help optimize effectively. Tremor Video’s in-house Creative Studio also offers advanced creative placements, including Interactive In-Stream, Standard In-Stream, Smart TV Impression Units, and more. These capabilities are designed to help advertisers break through all of the clutter in the market to engage with their target customers with better precision.

The company’s partnerships with Pixalate and DoubleVerify help assure advertisers that their ads are served in safe environments across all CTV supply both pre- and post bid. Advertisers can also work with Tremor Video to access exclusive Alphonso TV data via automated content recognition (ACR) technology in order to deliver their videos across all screens in real-time. This allows brands to reach linear TV audiences on second-screen devices, as well as CTV.

If you’re interested in learning more about Tremor Video’s expanded capabilities, please click here .

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. With the acquisition of RhythmOne, Tremor Video has become one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with expanded offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces. Tremor Video is a Tremor International Company.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309



