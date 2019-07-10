Eco-Friendly Nature of Sodium Percarbonate Expected to Drive Sales by Compelling Figures during 2019- 2029, reports Fact.MR Study

The sodium percarbonate market has been envisaged to surpass revenues worth US$ 600 Mn in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has meticulously compiled a new research study titled “ Sodium Percarbonate Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029”, which interprets the various projections set to impact the overall market for sodium percarbonate. It has been estimated that the flourishing textile industry is considerably steering the demand for bleaching agents like sodium percarbonate, which are widely utilized for the pretreatment of textiles to achieve white clean fabric. According to research specifics, the sodium percarbonate market has been visualized to exceed revenues worth US$ 600 Mn in 2019; this growth can be accredited to the growing adoption as a high routine oxygen bleaching agent for both industrial and household applications.

Readers can view this assessment as a holistic approach decorated with valuable insights acquired from the sodium percarbonate market. The presence of in-depth information related to the growth prospects of sodium percarbonate market together with incisive insights into the forecast analysis proves beneficial for investors and new entrants. This Fact.MR study is known to deliver long-term outlook of the sodium percarbonate market during 2019 to 2029, with revenues projected reach 3% CAGR through 2029.

Laundry and Cleaning Applications Propelling Revenue Share for Sodium Percarbonate

As per research findings, significant adoption of sodium percarbonate concerned with laundry and cleaning applications has collectively funded nearly 90% sales in 2018. This trend is expected to motivate market growth significantly in the coming years. In addition, the rising application of sodium percarbonate as a formulating ingredient in carpet, deck, household, and laundry cleaning products is demonstrating notable growth possibilities for stakeholders.

Eco-Friendly Product Variants Supporting Market Attractiveness

The study discourses that shifting consumer preference for eco-friendly products is given way to innovative growth avenues for sodium percarbonate market contributors. The efforts by manufacturers to replace chlorine bleaching chemicals with biologically friendly chemicals like sodium percarbonate has worked to enhance market attractiveness in the coming years. Furthermore, soil-friendly characteristics of sodium percarbonate compared to borax-inclosing sodium perborate, has been supporting substantial gains in the target market.

Untapped Potential across Water Treatments & Textiles Expected to Shore-Up Sales

Looking at the researched insights, the study highlights a notable untapped potential for sodium percarbonate across non-traditional application sectors like water treatments, pulp & paper and textiles industry. Whereas applications related to commercial fish farm, toothpaste and denture cleaners, are chiefly emerging as lucrative options for sodium percarbonate manufacturers. In the following years, it is forecasted that increasing focus on exploring diverse application range is projected to impact the competition policies.

As the report concludes, readers can acquire precise knowledge about the competition analysis which covers different players operating in the global sodium percarbonate market. Each of these manufacturers are examined on the basis of product portfolio, sales footprint, strategy overview and SWOT analysis. OCI Peroxygens LLC, Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, Khimprom Novocheboksarsk, Kemira, Hongye Holding Group Corporation and JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. LTD, are few market players that have been active in herding development across sodium percarbonate market.

