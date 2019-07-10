Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents RealWear, Inc. in $80 Million Financing Transactions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, leading corporate securities and full service law firm, announced today that it represented RealWear, Inc. in financing transactions raising an aggregate of $80 million. RealWear, Inc. is an innovative technology company whose flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the first ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs.



The Series B financing round was led by Teradyne, Inc. (TER), a global leader in industrial automation, and included participation from other industry leaders including Qualcomm Ventures and Bose Ventures. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent to RealWear, Inc. in connection with the Series B financing.

“RealWear is an exciting company possessing strong leadership that we believe will continue to achieve consumer adoption in what is already considered an explosive, high-growth industry,” said Gregory Sichenzia, Founding Partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference . “We congratulate them as well as their prominent investor partners on this exciting milestone and phase of the Company.”

The Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP team was led by Partners Gregory Sichenzia, Thomas Rose and Jay Yamamoto and Associate Grant Levine.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate and securities practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. Our attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparation of SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets. In addition, our litigation and arbitration attorneys are highly skilled in representing clients from routine lawsuits to complex cases before the SEC, FINRA and other tribunals. The firm also complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice. Visit www.srf.law to learn more, and follow the Firm on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact: marketing@srf.law



