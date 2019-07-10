Aviator Cycles to Exhibit at the FreedomFest Conference in Las Vegas July 17-20, 2019 

/EIN News/ --



A Model of the Company’s Flying Motorcycle Will be on Display

Spokane, WA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aviator Cycles, Corp. (the “Company”) announced today it will be exhibiting a proprietary prototype for its flying motorcycle, the Aerorunner GSX, currently in development; July 17-20, 2019 at the FreedomFest Conference, Booth 715 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Company’s founders will provide attendees with an education on personal air vehicles (“PAV’s”), and on the numerous applications and markets for the Company’s technologies.

About Aviator Cycles

The Company was formed on November 16, 2018, for the purpose of developing a flying motorcycle which also travels equally well over roads, water, sand, snow, and off-road trails. The Company has a perpetual license of an exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide patent by a company owned by the Company’s founders. The Company believes it has developed a “revolutionary engineering idea” via a proprietary, and extremely powerful and stable propulsion system that has the potential to become transformational. The Company intends to commercialize this technology either internally and, or, by entering into strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

For Further Information Contact:

Will Willis, Jr.

President, Chairman &CEO

wwillis@aviatorcycles.com

561-758-1831



