Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Monday, August 5, 2019, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria T. Shields, Chief Financial Officer, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019, to discuss second quarter 2019 results and future outlook.



CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: ANSYS Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: August 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

http://dpregister.com/10133395

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Audio Webcasts link. Click the event under News & Events.



The following will be accessible at https://investors.ansys.com : a link to the live audio webcast on the day of the conference call, the earnings press release and prepared remarks, as well as the updated quarterly IR Presentation. For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (Canada & INT’L). Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT’L). Passcode: 10133395

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSS - F

Contact: Investors: Annette Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com Media: Amy Pietzak 724.820.4367 amy.pietzak@ansys.com



