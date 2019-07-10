Aislelabs and Dubai Design District (d3) Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Aislelabs and d3 have announced a new partnership.

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs Inc. is excited to announce they have partnered with Dubai Design District (d3). Part of the TECOM Group, d3 was established to provide a platform for the region’s growing number of designers, creative professionals, and artists to unite, create, and inspire. d3 has fast become a hub for inspiration and innovation.

The Aislelabs WiFi marketing and location analytics product suite has been deployed across the district, enabling advanced services across their hospitality, retail, and office spaces. The platform will allow d3 to better serve their community by optimizing operations, providing visitor intelligence that can create opportunities, and implement marketing strategies across all aspects of the business. The system will also allow for unique data capturing which will better allow d3 to gain valuable insight into customer journeys and flow patterns.

“We are pleased to help support d3’s Marketing strategies for the design community and luxury outlets,” said Nick Koudas, Chief Executive Officer at Aislelabs. “The Aislelabs enterprise-grade solution is purpose built to assist clients like the Dubai Design District optimize their operations and facilitate marketing strategies.”

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. They work with top-tier property managers around the globe and can support even the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



