GenTech Readies Launch of E-Commerce Platform, New Corporate Site Now Live

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is pleased to announce the official launch of the Company’s new Corporate website ( gentechholdings.com ), as well as the coming launch of the Company’s e-commerce platform. The corporate site presents a comprehensive tour of the Company’s distinct vision as a lifestyle brand in the rapidly growing CBD space, offering unique products and experiences delivered through both physical locations and an online marketplace.



“We are extremely pleased with the corporate site and very excited about the coming launch of our e-commerce platform in the days ahead,” commented GenTech CEO, David Lovatt. “Together, they will capture and mobilize the spirit of our vision, and offer visitors a complete understanding of how we will achieve that vision. These are important steps as we sprint down the path leading to the grand opening of our first Healthy Leaf CBD-Infusion Café, where patrons will be welcome to relax, listen to some great live music, enjoy CBD infused teas and coffees and various Healthy Leaf products, and experience an environment tailored to a holistic sense of personal health and wellness.”

The Company’s new website has been designed from the ground up to guide visitors through the Healthy Leaf vision, and acquaint potential patrons to the Company’s coming product offering. The corporate site will be followed in coming days by the launch of the Company’s new e-commerce platform, which is expected to launch on July 15th.

Management notes that the launch of the Company’s digital presence comes as the CBD market experiences a further acceleration in growth. According to new data and research released by the Brightfield Group in recent days, sales of products containing CBD are expected top $5 billion this year alone, representing a 700% year/year increase, with much new growth beginning to be driven by product sales through mainstream retail chain stores. Management believes this is a key hallmark of accelerating mainstream adoption of CBD as a core consumer trend.

Mr. Lovatt continued, “Our web presence is now coming together in force, with our design elements driven by Oxygen Graphics, a premier international design company. Oxygen has been instrumental in the formation of the Healthy Leaf brand identity and associated imagery. And we continue to rely on their expertise in shaping our online presence as an emerging leader in the CBD market.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



