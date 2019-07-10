Global Steel Casting Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023: Led by Berkshire Hathaway, Hitachi Metals, Japan Casting & Forging Corp, Kobe Steel, and Peekay Steel Castings

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Steel Casting Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Superior properties of steel casting



Steel casting is preferred as it is more reliable than other metal castings. It offers improved weldability and workability at high temperatures and metallurgical versatility. End-users extensively use steel casting as it enhances productivity and minimizes the delivery time. Such superior properties of steel casting will lead to the expansion of the global steel casting market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Introduction of automation in the die-casting process



Automated robots are being increasingly used in casting machines of foundries owing to advantages such as reduced cycle time, enhanced flexibility, enhanced precision, and high efficiency. It enables end-users to produce high-quality, reliable, and precise casting products. The introduction of automation in the die-casting process is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as growing construction activities, increasing demand for steel casting in the automotive industry, and superior properties of steel casting. However, environmental concerns related to the casting industry, increasing demand for alternative metal alloys, and fluctuations in steel prices may hamper the growth of the steel casting industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This steel casting market analysis considers sales from applications including automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, oil and gas, and other applications. The analysis also considers the sales of steel casting in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for freight aircraft will play a significant role in the automotive and transportation segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global steel casting market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel casting manufacturers that include:



Berkshire Hathaway

Hitachi Metals

Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

Kobe Steel

Peekay Steel Castings

Also, the steel casting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other application - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of automation in die casting process

Increasing demand for scrap in secondary steel production

Volatility of raw material prices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Peekay Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd.

