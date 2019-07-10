Global Steel Casting Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023: Led by Berkshire Hathaway, Hitachi Metals, Japan Casting & Forging Corp, Kobe Steel, and Peekay Steel Castings
Superior properties of steel casting
Steel casting is preferred as it is more reliable than other metal castings. It offers improved weldability and workability at high temperatures and metallurgical versatility. End-users extensively use steel casting as it enhances productivity and minimizes the delivery time. Such superior properties of steel casting will lead to the expansion of the global steel casting market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Introduction of automation in the die-casting process
Automated robots are being increasingly used in casting machines of foundries owing to advantages such as reduced cycle time, enhanced flexibility, enhanced precision, and high efficiency. It enables end-users to produce high-quality, reliable, and precise casting products. The introduction of automation in the die-casting process is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as growing construction activities, increasing demand for steel casting in the automotive industry, and superior properties of steel casting. However, environmental concerns related to the casting industry, increasing demand for alternative metal alloys, and fluctuations in steel prices may hamper the growth of the steel casting industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This steel casting market analysis considers sales from applications including automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, oil and gas, and other applications. The analysis also considers the sales of steel casting in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for freight aircraft will play a significant role in the automotive and transportation segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global steel casting market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel casting manufacturers that include:
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Hitachi Metals
- Japan Casting & Forging Corp.
- Kobe Steel
- Peekay Steel Castings
Also, the steel casting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other application - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of automation in die casting process
- Increasing demand for scrap in secondary steel production
- Volatility of raw material prices
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Japan Casting & Forging Corp.
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Peekay Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd.
