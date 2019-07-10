Progressive Care Inc Discusses Acquisition, Revenue Drivers, and What’s Ahead for 2019 in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Progressive Care Inc. (OTC.QB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

The interview features an in-depth look at RXMD’s completed acquisition of Family Physicians RX, Inc., dba Five Star RX, a Florida corporation (FSRX) on June 1, 2019, which effectively doubles the size of Progressive Care Inc. In addition, the interview that goes into the current Company news and what is next for Progressive Care Inc. The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-9-19-smallcapvoice-interview-with-progressive-care-inc-rxmd/.

“Our Company’s reach and size have effectively doubled in size with the completion of this acquisition. We go from two locations to four, 75 employees to approximately 125, 28,000 prescriptions to nearly 50,000. Our delivery area now extends to Orange and Brevard County with capability to reach Hillsborough County on the west coast of Florida. With the new locations on board, we will leverage our common strengths and reputation to continue to expand,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “We have accomplished many things in the last year such as buying our first building and completing 2 acquisitions, and I believe the best is still ahead of us.”

About Progressive Care, Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTC:RXMD), through PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About SmallCapVoice.com. Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

