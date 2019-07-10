BitAngels Investor Network Expands with Six New City Chapters

Blockchain entrepreneurs now invited to pitch to investors at BitAngels’ new chapters in London, San Juan, Chicago, Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Madrid

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the launch of six new chapters: London, San Juan, Chicago, Silicon Valley, Philadelphia, and Madrid. These chapters join a growing international network of investors helping to grow the blockchain ecosystem through community events and company spotlights. BitAngels events are held once a month in each city, and feature keynote presentations and company pitches to an audience of investors and blockchain community members. Blockchain industry entrepreneurs are invited to pitch to investors at one of these upcoming BitAngels events, and applications are vetted to ensure quality presentations for each audience.





“Since launching BitAngels investor events in major U.S. cities earlier this year, we’ve been blown away by interest from industry leaders in launching their own chapters around the world,” said Michael Terpin, co-founder of BitAngels. “The launch of these six new chapters will provide entrepreneurs and investors the chance to meet each other in a conducive environment to mentoring and investing. We are excited to help provide a platform for angel investors to explore new blockchain opportunities, and give founders the opportunity to pitch to our growing BitAngels network.”





The brainchild of industry leaders Michael Terpin and David Johnston in 2013, BitAngels has grown from being the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups to the largest one globally. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person, including security token offerings and initial exchange offerings.





BitAngels London will launch at HomeGrown Club on July 11, 2019. BitAngels Puerto Rico will launch at Satoshi Cafe in San Juan on July 26, 2019. Other chapter launch dates will be announced in the coming weeks. A full list of upcoming BitAngels events can be found here.





Companies interested in presenting at a BitAngels event can apply by emailing their company information and pitch deck to BitAngels Managing Director Mariana Danilovic at mariana@bitangels.io. Companies undergo a due diligence process by the BitAngels team to ensure quality presentations at every BitAngels event. There is no cost to apply or to present.





To launch or sponsor a BitAngels chapter in your city, please visit www.bitangels.io.





About BitAngels

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Media Contact: bitangels@transformgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.