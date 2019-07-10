IntelGenx to Present at 12th Edition of Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it will present a Montelukast poster at the 12th edition of Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD2019), to be held in San Diego, California, from December 4-7, 2019.



The poster, entitled “The BUENA Study: A Phase 2a Clinical Trial to Test Safety and Efficacy of Montelukast VersaFilm®in Alzheimer’s Patients,” will be presented in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Ludwig Aigner’s group fromthe Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg.

“Our studies of Montelukast have garnered positive feedback from the Alzheimer’s disease community to-date, so we are looking forward to presenting our ongoing BUENA studyat CTAD2019,”said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

BUENA is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a “proof of concept” study designed to assess Montelukast VersaFilm® in approximately 70 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. BUENA will evaluate the safety, feasibility, tolerability, and efficacy of Montelukast buccal film following daily dosing for 26 weeks.

About Montelukast VersaFilm®

Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1997 for the treatment of asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis. IntelGenx is working to repurpose Montelukast as a therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases by re-formulating the drug into an oral film-based product. IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm® technology is especially suited for special needs patient populations, and the Montelukast VersaFilm® product offers many distinct advantages over tablets for Alzheimer’s Disease patients, including the avoidance and minimization of first-pass-effects, ease of administration, improved API bioavailability, lower dosing and toxicity, better acceptability and improved compliance.

In Phase 1 studies, IntelGenx demonstrated that an oral film formulation of Montelukast is safe and tolerable in healthy subjects, reduces the first-pass-effect and has a 52% higher bioavailability compared to the regular Montelukast tablet, demonstrating a clear advantage of delivering Montelukast via film. IntelGenx's oral film also crossed the blood-brain barrier, an essential feature for treating degenerative brain diseases.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offer significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact: Stephen Kilmer Investor Relations (514) 331-7440 ext. 232 stephen@intelgenx.com Or Andre Godin, CPA, CA President and CFO IntelGenx Corp. (514) 331-7440 ext. 203 andre@intelgenx.com



