Ooma Smart Cam Adds Voice Commands for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the Ooma Smart Cam indoor/outdoor home security camera is now capable of responding to voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



Ooma Smart Cam users can now turn Privacy Mode on and off with voice commands through an Amazon Echo or Google Home device by saying a phrase such as, "Alexa, ask Ooma Smart Cam to turn on Privacy Mode" when coming home, or "Hey Google, tell Smart Cam by Ooma to switch off Privacy Mode" when leaving.

Ooma Smart Cam ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/camera/ ) is packed with intelligence to allow users to stay connected to what’s important with minimal management or interruption. Ooma Smart Cam’s intelligent features include:

Face Tag – Unwanted notifications, common in other home security cameras, can be significantly reduced through the Face Tag feature. Artificial intelligence built into Ooma Smart Cam and its cloud storage service allows users to train the camera to recognize faces of family members, friends and even pets – the only security camera that can do this, we believe based on our research – and then eliminate unnecessary alerts for these known faces.

Auto Privacy Mode – The camera can use geofencing technology to automatically turn off when a user returns home, based on the location of the user's mobile phone, and automatically turn on when the user departs.

Backup battery and internal memory – Ooma Smart Cam is the only smart security camera that can record without external power or an internet connection, storing video for upload when an internet connection is re-established. The camera has 16 GB of onboard memory for retaining video clips and an internal battery, so users can see what happened even during a power outage or when the camera is used in locations where power and internet aren't available.

Two-way audio – The Ooma Smart Cam contains both a microphone and a speaker. When livestreaming, users can talk to people in range of the camera through the Ooma Smart Cam app on their phones.

Multi-User Accounts – Up to four mobile devices can simultaneously log into a single Smart Cam account. This allows a mother and father and even grandparents, for example, to all keep an eye on children arriving home from school or the activities of a pet.

“We know our customers value the Ooma Smart Cam’s intelligent approach to connecting them to the important things happening in and around their homes, but we also know they want a camera smart enough to protect their privacy,” said Ben Nader, general manager of video solutions at Ooma. “That’s why we’re giving users three easy ways to turn their cameras on and off – through the Smart Cam app on their mobile devices, automatically through geofencing, or by simply giving voice commands to Alexa and Google Assistant.”

More information on Ooma Smart Cam voice commands for Amazon Alexa is available at https://www.amazon.com/Ooma-SmartCam/dp/B07TFZVC4L .

More information on Ooma Smart Cam voice commands for Google Assistant is available at https://assistant.google.com/services/a/uid/000000a0504b2f02 .

Ooma Smart Cam is available now for $149.99 ($199.99 in Canada) from Ooma.com, as well as select retailers. Ooma provides seven days of free cloud storage (up to 5 GB) for video clips recorded by the camera. The optional Premium plan provides 30 days of storage and advanced features, including face tagging, two-way audio and geofencing, at $4.99 a month for one camera or $9.99 a month for two to six cameras.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23c6dc69-7f50-4639-8c4b-e1e86cf7190f



