The Worldwide Market for Residential Digital Faucets (2019-2023): Leading Players are CERA Sanitaryware, LIXIL Group, Masco, Oras, and TOTO
Technological advancements in residential digital faucets
Vendors are introducing residential faucets with auto-flush, digital control and interface, multi-stage battery status display, and remote-control. These residential digital faucets not only prevent water wastage but also offers high performance efficiency. Such benefits allow consumers to achieve energy savings and hygiene.
The technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global residential digital faucets market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of smart bathrooms
There is an increase in the preference for smart home devices and smart bathrooms. This is boosting the demand for residential digital faucets that can be connected virtually through the wireless network. The introduction of such innovative products by market vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets.
However, high cost of residential digital faucets, threat from unorganized market, and stringent regulations to manufacture residential digital faucets may hamper the growth of the residential digital faucets industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This residential digital faucets market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of residential digital faucets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth of the retail sector around the world will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global residential digital faucets market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential digital faucets manufacturers that include:
- CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.
- LIXIL Group Corp.
- Masco Corp.
- Oras Ltd.
- TOTO Ltd.
Also, the residential digital faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Residential digital bathroom faucets - Market size 2018
- Residential digital kitchen faucets - Market size 2018
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Offline distribution channel - Market size 2018
- Online distribution channel - Market size 2018
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF OPERATION
- Comparison by mode of operation
- Automated residential digital faucets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Manual residential digital faucets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by mode of operation
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers
- New product innovations
- Growing popularity of smart bathrooms
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.
- LIXIL Group Corp.
- Masco Corp.
- Oras Ltd.
- TOTO Ltd.
