The Worldwide Market for Residential Digital Faucets (2019-2023): Leading Players are CERA Sanitaryware, LIXIL Group, Masco, Oras, and TOTO

Dublin, July 10, 2019 -- The "Residential Digital Faucets Market by Application, Distribution Channel & Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advancements in residential digital faucets



Vendors are introducing residential faucets with auto-flush, digital control and interface, multi-stage battery status display, and remote-control. These residential digital faucets not only prevent water wastage but also offers high performance efficiency. Such benefits allow consumers to achieve energy savings and hygiene.



The technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global residential digital faucets market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of smart bathrooms



There is an increase in the preference for smart home devices and smart bathrooms. This is boosting the demand for residential digital faucets that can be connected virtually through the wireless network. The introduction of such innovative products by market vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets.



However, high cost of residential digital faucets, threat from unorganized market, and stringent regulations to manufacture residential digital faucets may hamper the growth of the residential digital faucets industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This residential digital faucets market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of residential digital faucets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth of the retail sector around the world will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global residential digital faucets market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential digital faucets manufacturers that include:



CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corp.

Masco Corp.

Oras Ltd.

TOTO Ltd.

Also, the residential digital faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Residential digital bathroom faucets - Market size 2018

Residential digital kitchen faucets - Market size 2018

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Offline distribution channel - Market size 2018

Online distribution channel - Market size 2018

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF OPERATION



Comparison by mode of operation

Automated residential digital faucets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Manual residential digital faucets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by mode of operation

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

New product innovations

Growing popularity of smart bathrooms

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corp.

Masco Corp.

Oras Ltd.

TOTO Ltd.

