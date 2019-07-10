Worldwide Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Markets to 2023 with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Reformulation of drugs



Vendors are trying to maintain their positions in the market by delaying the entry of generic versions and obtaining patent extensions through reformulation of drugs. This ensures the bioavailability of drugs and boosts patient compliance.



The reformulation of already marketed drugs by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of obesity



With the prevalence of obesity in older adults and children and adolescents, the risks to develop chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer is also increasing.



This is driving the need for PPIs for the treatment of these diseases, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as reformulation of drugs and growth in prescription rates. However, the increasing lawsuits against PPIs, launch of generic PPIs, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis considers sales from Over-the-counter (OTC) PPIs and prescription PPIs. The analysis also considers the sales of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the OTC PPIs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy accessibility and affordability of OTC drugs will play a significant role in the OTC PPIs segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) manufacturers that include:



AstraZeneca

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson Services

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

Also, the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

OTC PPIs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Prescription PPIs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing geriatric population

Rising prevalence of obesity

Rising utilization of PPIs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

