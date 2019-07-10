Worldwide Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Markets to 2023 with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Leading the Competition
Reformulation of drugs
Vendors are trying to maintain their positions in the market by delaying the entry of generic versions and obtaining patent extensions through reformulation of drugs. This ensures the bioavailability of drugs and boosts patient compliance.
The reformulation of already marketed drugs by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of obesity
With the prevalence of obesity in older adults and children and adolescents, the risks to develop chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer is also increasing.
This is driving the need for PPIs for the treatment of these diseases, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as reformulation of drugs and growth in prescription rates. However, the increasing lawsuits against PPIs, launch of generic PPIs, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis considers sales from Over-the-counter (OTC) PPIs and prescription PPIs. The analysis also considers the sales of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the OTC PPIs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy accessibility and affordability of OTC drugs will play a significant role in the OTC PPIs segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) manufacturers that include:
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Pfizer
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
Also, the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- OTC PPIs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Prescription PPIs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing geriatric population
- Rising prevalence of obesity
- Rising utilization of PPIs
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h0fxz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
